|
20.02.2023 18:55:03
EQS-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
|
EQS-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 15 February 2023, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c., has become a director of Exponent, Inc. a US-quoted company.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
20.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|ISIN:
|GB0007980591
|WKN:
|850517
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1564303
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1564303 20.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
18:55
|EQS-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
18:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.02.23
|Shell, BP boost profit, sink investment in renewable energy (Deutsche Welle)
|
17.02.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.02.23
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
17.02.23
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
17.02.23
|BP Capital Markets : Notice of conversion price adjustment (Investegate)
|
16.02.23
|: TravelCenters of America’s stock soars 71% as BP swoops in with $1.3 billion all-cash takeover (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.02.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen
Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagsbedingt keine Impulse von der Wall Street: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die heimische Börse schloss einen ruhigen Montagshandel letztlich mit einem leichten Plus ab. Der DAX zeigte sich stabil. Die Wall Street bleibt zum Wochenstart feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Montag Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}