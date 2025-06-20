Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.06.2025

EQS-News: Blerina Limaj Joins Peapack Private's NY Commercial Banking Team

26.48 USD -0.71%
Blerina Limaj Joins Peapack Private's NY Commercial Banking Team
Blerina Limaj Joins Peapack Private's NY Commercial Banking Team

20.06.2025
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - June 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that Blerina Limaj has joined the Bank as Senior Managing Director and Group Director. She will lead a team based at the Bank’s Manhattan office, located at 300 Park Avenue.

6855858dda846f54e6161019_1

Blerina is a seasoned professional in commercial real estate and deposit relationship management, with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams. She has extensive expertise in treasury and cash management services, trade finance, commercial and industrial lending, asset management, and human resources.

Prior to joining Peapack Private, Blerina served as Senior Vice President and Group Director at Customers Bank, where she successfully recruited and onboarded a diverse team tasked with growing the bank’s deposit base. She also held a leadership role at Signature Bank/Flagstar Bank, co-leading a team of twelve private bankers focused on deposit growth and cash management services for both privately and publicly held real estate firms for a portfolio in excess of $3 billion in deposits. Earlier in her career, Blerina was a Private Banking Associate at North Fork Bank/Capital One Bank, where she managed and analyzed private banking relationships with assets exceeding $1 billion, providing daily banking services to high-net-worth clients. 

Blerina holds an MBA in Real Estate, Corporate Finance, and International Finance from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business (Langone Program). She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Finance from Brooklyn College, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tirana in Albania. 

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.1 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.8 billion as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank’s wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921, dpace@peapackprivate.com, (908) 470-3322

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

20.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
United States
ISIN: US7046991078
EQS News ID: 2158402

 
End of News EQS News Service

20.06.2025 CET/CEST

