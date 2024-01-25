EQS-News: BitFrontier Reduces Authorized Shares by 29.6%

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BitFrontier Reduces Authorized Shares by 29.6%



25.01.2024 / 19:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc Has Filed a Common Stock Amendment, Reducing the Number of Authorized Shares by Almost 30%

SAN JOSE, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, today announced an amendment to our Common Stock to reduce the number of Authorized Shares by 29.6%, to 700M!

The number of Authorized shares of BFCH has been reduced from 995M to 700M, a reduction of 29.6%. This common stock amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State of Wyoming.





“As we move forward with our audit process, I wanted to impress upon the investment community that we are in this for the long haul and on the fast track to uplist BFCH to the OTCQB. We’re doing this by cleaning our books, removing the threat of potential dilution and building credibility. This comes on the heels of our January 11th announcement, when we announced the removal of 100% of convertible notes. Today our board has decided to reduce the unnecessary number of authorized shares in an effort to boost investor confidence and clear the way for growth. We’re ready to uplist. Join us.” - Andrew Gilton, BFCH CEO.





Video Release https://youtu.be/XYq895NTcSw





About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.





BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US.





To keep up with further announcements in between our scheduled press releases, please follow our new twitter account https://twitter.com/bfchco

https://www.bfchco.com/

https://asicminersus.com/

https://www.liquidimmersionhosting.com/







Contact- PR@bfchco.com







Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

News Source: NewMediaWire