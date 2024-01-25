Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'199 0.0%  SPI 14'604 0.1%  Dow 37'819 0.0%  DAX 16'907 0.1%  Euro 0.9399 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'582 0.4%  Gold 2'014 0.0%  Bitcoin 34'548 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8679 0.6%  Öl 82.1 2.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Givaudan1064593Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs verfügbar: Werden sie zu einer Bedrohung für Gold-Investments?
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme
Schwieriges Umfeld in China: Experten warnen vor "Zerstörung von Apple und Tesla in China"
Ausblick: Visa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Purio Aktie [Valor: 11887086 / ISIN: US74627R2076]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.01.2024 19:41:02

EQS-News: BitFrontier Reduces Authorized Shares by 29.6%

finanzen.net zero Purio-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
BitFrontier Reduces Authorized Shares by 29.6%

25.01.2024 / 19:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc Has Filed a Common Stock Amendment, Reducing the Number of Authorized Shares by Almost 30%

 

SAN JOSE, CA - 65b2a484da846f373aeaca97.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, today announced an amendment to our Common Stock to reduce the number of Authorized Shares by 29.6%, to 700M!  

The number of Authorized shares of BFCH has been reduced from 995M to 700M, a reduction of 29.6%. This common stock amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State of Wyoming.

“As we move forward with our audit process, I wanted to impress upon the investment community that we are in this for the long haul and on the fast track to uplist BFCH to the OTCQB. We’re doing this by cleaning our books, removing the threat of potential dilution and building credibility. This comes on the heels of our January 11th announcement, when we announced the removal of 100% of convertible notes. Today our board has decided to reduce the unnecessary number of authorized shares in an effort to boost investor confidence and clear the way for growth. We’re ready to uplist. Join us.”  - Andrew Gilton, BFCH CEO.

Video Release https://youtu.be/XYq895NTcSw


About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.


BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US. 


To keep up with further announcements in between our scheduled press releases, please follow our new twitter account https://twitter.com/bfchco

https://www.bfchco.com/

https://asicminersus.com/

https://www.liquidimmersionhosting.com/


Contact- PR@bfchco.com


Forward-Looking Statements


This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.


News Source: NewMediaWire

25.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US74627R2076
EQS News ID: 1823427

 
End of News EQS News Service

1823427  25.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

12:46 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
12:19 Five Things to Watch in Energy Markets in 2024
11:08 Börse Aktuell – Christine Lagarde im Rampenlicht
10:25 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Flotter Start in die Zahlensaison / Netflix - And the winner is...
09:23 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy haussieren nach Zahlen
09:21 SMI hinkt hinterher
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'651.65 19.30 JDSSMU
Short 11'876.05 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'313.62 8.95 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'199.11 25.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'734.88 19.64 SSQMQU
Long 10'479.33 13.65 SSOMWU
Long 10'036.97 8.88 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Tesla-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Givaudan-Aktie springt hoch: Umsatz von Givaudan 2023 gesunken - Mittelfristziel aber bestätigt
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Barry Callebaut-Aktie verliert: Barry Callebaut steigert Verkaufsvolumen und Umsatz
PUMA-Aktie knickt ein: PUMA durch Peso-Abwertung in Argentinien belastet - für 2024 Wachstum erwartet
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
SAP-Aktie steigt auf neues Rekordhoch: SAP verbucht Umsatzplus - Grossumbau und hohe KI-Investitionen geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit