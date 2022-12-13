EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE plans takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt

EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Bitcoin Group SE plans takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt



13.12.2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE plans takeover of Bankhaus von der Heydt

Herford, December 13, 2022 Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has signed an agreement with the owner of Bankhaus von der Heydt, Dietrich von Boetticher, to acquire 100% of the shares. The final closing of the transaction is still subject to approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and is expected for the third quarter of 2023.

Bankhaus von der Heydt holds a full banking license and is one of the leading providers in Germany offering custody and tokenization of digital assets. The purchase price consists of a cash payment in the amount of EUR 14 million, which may be modified depending on developments in the equity of the target company, as well as 150,000 shares from a capital increase against contributions in kind of Bitcoin Group SE.

Through the merger, Bitcoin Group SE and Bankhaus von der Heydt, two crypto pioneers, will act together in the future. The aim is to seamlessly connect the banking and capital market infrastructures with the advantages of blockchain technology and thus to offer all banking, securities and cryptocurrency trading services from a single source in a comprehensively regulated and legally secure manner as well as completely independently.

"With the acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt, we are combining a traditional crypto-related bank with one of Germany's oldest cryptocurrency trading platforms and will be able to operate completely independently of third parties in the future. For Bitcoin Group, it also opens up the opportunity to expand the business beyond the existing activities in the field of securities trading and trading as well as the custody of cryptocurrencies. Especially in an environment with increasing regulation in the field of cryptocurrencies, the acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt is a significant step that will help Bitcoin Group to consolidate and expand its market position as one of the leading European cryptocurrency trading platforms," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup.com.



About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europes largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (current audit as of November 22, 2022). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.de.

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Luisenstraße 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Fax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de