01.08.2024 22:15:04

EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 (ENDED JUNE 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Birkenstock
51.81 CHF -0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 (ENDED JUNE 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

01.08.2024 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || AUGUST 1, 2024

 

 

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 (ENDED JUNE 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL
 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its third quarter 2024 (ended June 30, 2024) financial results on Thursday, August 29, 2024 before US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

 

A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 344410. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 50923. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK’s Investor Relations website.

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com

 

 

 


01.08.2024 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1959515

 
End of News EQS News Service

1959515  01.08.2024 CET/CEST

