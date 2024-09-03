EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Birkenstock Aktie
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Conference
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

03.09.2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE   MEDIA CONTACT
Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || SEPTEMBER 3, 2024  

 

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK”, the “Company” or “we”, NYSE: BIRK) today announces that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
Date: September 5th, 2024
Presentation: 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York City, NY

J.P. Morgan 15th Annual U.S. All-Stars Conference
Date: September 17th, 2024
Presentation: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: London, UK

UBS Athletic Training and Lifestyle Innovation Day and 5K
Date: September 25th, 2024
Location: Boston, MA

Interested investors and other parties should contact their representatives at the respective banks to inquire about attendance. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com/.

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com


03.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1977877

 
End of News EQS News Service

1977877  03.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977877&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

