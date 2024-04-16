Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’205 -1.7%  SPI 14’862 -1.5%  Dow 37’799 0.2%  DAX 17’766 -1.4%  Euro 0.9696 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’917 -1.4%  Gold 2’379 -0.2%  Bitcoin 57’407 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9131 0.1%  Öl 90.0 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Handelsende
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter
NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Gold wird zum neutralen Reserve-Asset - Rohstoffe haben Potential
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Birkenstock Aktie [Valor: 129711946 / ISIN: JE00BS44BN30]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2024 22:17:20

EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES MEGAN KULICK AS DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

finanzen.net zero Birkenstock-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Birkenstock
38.23 CHF -1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES MEGAN KULICK AS DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS (news with additional features)

16.04.2024 / 22:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || APRIL 16, 2024

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES MEGAN KULICK
AS DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today the appointment of Megan Kulick to Director Investor Relations, effective April 15, 2024. Based in New York, Ms. Kulick will report to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Oliver Reichert, CEO of the BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: “It was extremely important for us to fill the position with an Investor Relations Professional who not only has a high reputation in the market and an excellent professional background, but also speaks the language of the Street and whom we trust to convey our unique equity story in the most credible and effective way. Her background as an analyst, investor and IR professional positions her well to convey BIRKENSTOCK’s strategies and outcomes to the investment community and other key stakeholders.”

Ms. Kulick brings over 20 years of strong and international financial experience spanning investor relations, equity research, and portfolio management at top tier U.S. banks and large listed corporations. Most recently she led Investor Relations for Cresco Labs. Prior to that she held several senior positions, including the role of Head of Investor Relations at AYR Wellness Inc., Senior Vice President at PIMCO, Director at Merrill Lynch, and VP at JPMorgan Chase. Megan began her career at Merrill Lynch in Equity Research covering Telecommunications Services.

Ms. Kulick holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Colombia Business School.

 
ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com

 

 

 

Additional features:

File: Megan_Kulick_Director_IR

16.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1881877

 
End of News EQS News Service

1881877  16.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881877&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Birkenstock

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:38 Vom Rohstoff zum Luxus: Kakaopreise erreichen neue Höhen
12:04 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf ArcelorMittal
11:57 Ethereum und Bitcoin im Klammergriff geopolitischer Sorgen – Halving voraus
11:23 Using Equity Options in an Election Year
09:51 Marktüberblick: adidas gesucht
09:18 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, UBS
09:16 Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Erholungsversuch nach schwacher Vorwoche
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’643.00 19.65 SS5MAU
Short 11’876.73 13.91 F1SSMU
Short 12’341.84 8.89 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’204.68 16.04.2024 17:30:00
Long 10’715.71 18.98 SSQMQU
Long 10’540.00 13.37
Long 10’066.50 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie rot: UBS braucht laut Finanzministerin bis zu 25 Milliarden Franken - Veröffentlichung aktualisierter Finanzdaten auf Segmentebene
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
Temenos-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Unabhängiger Untersuchungsbericht zu Hindenburg-Vorwürfen entlastet Temenos
Tesla-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug? Morgan Stanley-Analyst erwartet Überholung durch Toyota
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich am Vormittag fester
Zinsunsicherheit und Geopolitik: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX verabschiedet sich schwach aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Cathie Wood nach Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien: Wie die Tech-Investorin nun NVIDIA einschätzt - und Tesla
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht verhalten weiter
Zwischen Kurstreibern und Gegenwindfaktoren: Bitcoin unentschlossen
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit