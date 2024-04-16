EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES MEGAN KULICK AS DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

16.04.2024 / 22:17 CET/CEST

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || APRIL 16, 2024

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES MEGAN KULICK

AS DIRECTOR INVESTOR RELATIONS



Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today the appointment of Megan Kulick to Director Investor Relations, effective April 15, 2024. Based in New York, Ms. Kulick will report to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Oliver Reichert, CEO of the BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: “It was extremely important for us to fill the position with an Investor Relations Professional who not only has a high reputation in the market and an excellent professional background, but also speaks the language of the Street and whom we trust to convey our unique equity story in the most credible and effective way. Her background as an analyst, investor and IR professional positions her well to convey BIRKENSTOCK’s strategies and outcomes to the investment community and other key stakeholders.”

Ms. Kulick brings over 20 years of strong and international financial experience spanning investor relations, equity research, and portfolio management at top tier U.S. banks and large listed corporations. Most recently she led Investor Relations for Cresco Labs. Prior to that she held several senior positions, including the role of Head of Investor Relations at AYR Wellness Inc., Senior Vice President at PIMCO, Director at Merrill Lynch, and VP at JPMorgan Chase. Megan began her career at Merrill Lynch in Equity Research covering Telecommunications Services.

Ms. Kulick holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Colombia Business School.



ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com