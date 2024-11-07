EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2024 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.11.2024 12:30:04

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2024 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Birkenstock
40.86 CHF -1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2024 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

07.11.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || NOVEMBER 7, 2024

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2024 (ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL
 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 (ended September 30, 2024) financial results on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 before US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 341241. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 51363. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK’s Investor Relations website.

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com

 

 

 


07.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 2024307

 
End of News EQS News Service

2024307  07.11.2024 CET/CEST

