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Diginex Aktie 138322411 / KYG286871044

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14.05.2026 14:06:13

EQS-News: Billion-Dollar AI deal, $100m in Acquisitions, $25m Founder Buy-In – Diginex Details Expansion Push

Diginex
0.44 USD -9.49%
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EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Investment
Billion-Dollar AI deal, $100m in Acquisitions, $25m Founder Buy-In – Diginex Details Expansion Push

14.05.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Billion-Dollar AI deal, $100m in Acquisitions, $25m Founder Buy-In – Diginex Details Expansion Push

The Company has no debt, has completed more than US$100 million in M&A, signed a US$40 million strategic reseller agreement and had US$25.4 million in cash investment injected at share price levels ~4.7x higher than current since January 2025 Nasdaq IPO

LONDON, May 14, 2026 – Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today provided an update on its previously announced acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited (Resulticks) along with the broader corporate transformation Diginex has executed since its Nasdaq listing in January 2025.

Diginex and Resulticks have mutually agreed to extend the Long Stop date for Closing of the proposed transaction to May 29, 2026, as both parties work on the remaining closing condition workstreams. Resulticks is a global provider of AI-driven customer intelligence and omnichannel engagement solutions with operations across North America, Asia and the Middle East. As previously announced on April 16, 2026, Diginex signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Resulticks in an all-share transaction valued at US$1.5 billion. There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will ultimately be completed.

The proposed Resulticks acquisition forms part of a broader strategy designed to evolve Diginex from a sustainability reporting business into a scaled AI, data and sustainability technology platform with global reach. Since its IPO, Diginex has (1) completed three strategic acquisitions representing more than US$100 million in announced transaction value, (2) signed a strategic reseller agreement with Resulticks targeting up to US$40 million in cumulative revenue over four years and (3) received US$25.4 million in ordinary share investment from its Chairman and Founder.

Acquisitions Completed Since IPO
In October 2025, Diginex closed the US$13 million acquisition of Matter DK ApS, strengthening its ESG analytics, benchmarking and sustainable finance data capabilities for institutional investors. In January 2026, Diginex completed the US$7.6 million acquisition of The Remedy Project, broadening its human rights due diligence, worker engagement and supply chain compliance offerings. In February 2026, the Company announced the US$80 million acquisition of Plan A, one of Europe's largest carbon accounting and decarbonization platforms.

Strategic Reseller Agreement
In February 2026, Diginex signed a strategic reseller agreement with Resulticks targeting up to US$40 million in cumulative revenue over four years from sales of Diginex's sustainability and RegTech solutions through Resulticks' global enterprise channels. The reseller relationship operates independently of the separately proposed transaction.

Founder Capital Commitment
Diginex Chairman and Founder has invested US$25.4 million into the Company since IPO at an average price of US$5.69 per share. The commitments include US$11.54 million in July 2025 at US$5.13 per share and US$13.84 million in October 2025 at US$6.16 per share, both disclosed in the Company's Form 6-K filings.

Management Commentary
Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex, commented: "Over the past sixteen months, we have moved with conviction to transform Diginex from a sustainability reporting business into a global AI, data and sustainability platform. We have deployed more than US$100 million on strategic acquisitions, signed a US$40 million reseller agreement and I have committed US$25.4 million of my own capital alongside public shareholders to back this strategy. The proposed Resulticks transaction represents the next step in that evolution, but regardless of its outcome, we believe the work completed since IPO has substantially strengthened Diginex's long-term positioning."

The Company reiterates that there can be no assurance that the proposed Resulticks transaction will ultimately be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all. In addition, even if the transaction is completed, there can be no assurance that the Company will realize the anticipated strategic, operational, financial, commercial, or other benefits expected from the transaction, including any anticipated increases in revenue, profitability, cash flow, market position, operational efficiencies, synergies, shareholder value, or other financial or operating metrics. The Company further cautions that acquisitions and strategic transactions involve significant risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be accretive or otherwise beneficial to the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, or prospects.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.diginex.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Investor Relations Contacts

Diginex
Investor Relations
Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact – Europe
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult
Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0
Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact – US
Jackson Lin
LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: jian.lin@llyc.global


14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Diginex Limited
Room 1311, 13/F Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay,
Telegraph Bay Hong Kong
Hongkong
ISIN: KYG286871044
WKN: A40PU6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2327736

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327736  14.05.2026 CET/CEST

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