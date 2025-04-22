Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.04.2025 18:35:42

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Bilfinger
66.29 CHF 1.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

22.04.2025 / 18:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 13. Interim Reporting 

In the time period from April 14, 2025 until and including April 17, 2025, a number of 12,545 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
14. April 2025 3,283 64.2630
15. April 2025 3,120 67.6478
16. April 2025 3,085 68.4001
17. April 2025 3,057 69.0194

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including April 17, 2025, amounts to 261,253 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


22.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2121500

 
End of News EQS News Service

2121500  22.04.2025 CET/CEST