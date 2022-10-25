|
25.10.2022 16:03:31
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
|
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback 17. Interim Reporting
In the time period from October 17, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022, a number of 125,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE
(http://www.bilfinger.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022, amounts to 2,856,788 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
25.10.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1471795
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1471795 25.10.2022 CET/CEST
