BIKE24 Aktie [Valor: 112129306 / ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4]
EQS-News: Bike24 Holding AG: Extension of syndicated loan agreement

BIKE24
1.14 EUR 12.25%
EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing
Bike24 Holding AG: Extension of syndicated loan agreement

10.02.2025 / 19:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bike24 Holding AG ("BIKE24" or the "Company") announce the successful extension of its existing €40 million bank facilities in collaboration with its consortium of 3 banks. The transaction was signed and closed on 10th February 2025, marking a significant milestone in the Company's financial strategy. This extension strengthens the Company's financing structure by ensuring medium-term financial stability and enhancing operational flexibility to support its continued growth.

Following a short-term extension of its syndicated loan in March 2024, stabilising the Company's financing situation. Despite industry-wide margin pressure, BIKE24 continued the dialogue with its existing lenders and proved its ability to deliver on its business plan. As a result, the Company was able to extend its syndicated loan into a medium-term financing solution, provided by its existing lenders.

The revised financing structure provides increased operational flexibility to the Company and introduces a covenant framework better aligned with BIKE24's strategic and operational requirements.

BIKE24's founder and CEO Andrés Martin-Birner is pleased with the outcome of the transaction and stated: "We are delighted to enter the 2025 season with greater financial flexibility. This enables us to continue offering our customers the full range of products for cycling enthusiasts while driving our successful expansion into additional European markets."

Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24, added: "We highly value the long-standing and trusted partnership with our existing banking consortium and look forward to continuing our collaboration. It is also gratifying to see that BIKE24's significant operational progress over the past year has been recognised and reflected."

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Dresden, Germany, BIKE24 has grown from a specialised online retailer to one of the leading e-commerce platforms in continental Europe with focus on the premium segment. With more than 900,000 active customers and a comprehensive selection of around 77,000 products, BIKE24 is a leading one-stop shop for all cycling needs. Using its state-of-the-art AutoStore warehouse systems located in Dresden, Germany, and Barcelona, Spain, it can efficiently serve customers in over 80 countries.

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financing advisor on all commercial aspects of the transaction. Despite the challenging market sentiment towards the bike sector, Houlihan Lokey supported BIKE24 on the structuring of a competitive financing solution with flexibility to support the Company's growth strategy.

Milbank served as the legal advisor to BIKE24, McDermott served as the legal advisor to lenders.


Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN: A3CQ7F
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.

Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

