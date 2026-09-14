Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’868 0.7%  SPI 19’541 0.5%  Dow 52’299 -0.5%  DAX 25’345 -0.9%  Euro 0.9438 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’239 -1.4%  Gold 4’276 -1.7%  Bitcoin 64’247 2.4%  Dollar 0.8178 0.1%  Öl 108.8 4.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds wird umgesetzt
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Studienerfolg bei Krebsmittel - Tam-Peli verlängert Überleben bei Lungenkrebs
Strategy-Aktie im Fokus: CEO rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Veräusserung und dann teuren Rückkauf
Fed vor Zinserhöhung: Warum Gold laut UBS trotzdem weiter steigen kann
Sanofi-Aktie steigt: Konzern beteiligt sich an deutscher Cheplapharm
Suche...

2G Energy Aktie 3300613 / DE000A0HL8N9

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.09.2026 16:52:23

EQS-News: BERENBERG initiates coverage and recommends buying 2G Energy share

2G Energy
51.38 CHF -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Research Update
BERENBERG initiates coverage and recommends buying 2G Energy share

14.09.2026 / 16:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERENBERG initiates coverage and recommends buying 2G Energy share

Heek, September14, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, is now also covered by analysts at BERENBERG. In a report titled “Gassing up AI” released today, BERENBERG recommends with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 91.00 (consensus among other analysts: Buy, price target EUR 73 to 80).

BERENBERG analyst Robert-Jan van der Horst highlights 2G’s growth potential resulting from the capacity expansion of approximately 750 MW by the end of 2027. Even now, the project pipeline – secured by down payments – offers predictability well into 2029, and the rapid utilization of the additional capacity will not only boost 2G’s revenue but also increase its medium-term profitability.

The strong growth in the new-plant segment in the data center sector would also boost highly profitable service revenue in the medium term. The biomass package (financial incentives for modernizing existing plants) also offers favorable sales prospects. As the market leader in the German biogas CHP segment with an estimated market share of approximately 30%, 2G is well-positioned to benefit from the modernization investments unleashed by the biomass package.

The expansion of a second growth area in the heat pump sector is also highlighted. Here, 2G benefits from its focus on climate-friendly refrigerants as well as on products capable of achieving very high flow temperatures (which is why 2G can serve demanding industrial and municipal applications, including high-temperature process heat and waste heat recovery). Furthermore, 2G benefits from the integration of heat pumps into its CHP offering (Green Cube solution). As a result, compared to larger manufacturers of residential heat pumps, 2G has many years of experience with more complex projects in industrial energy supply.


2G company portrait
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Termine 2026
September 23    Goldman Sachs Fifteenth German Corporate Conference, Munich
September 29    Publication of preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026
October 1           1st Capital Markets Day, Heek
October 15         Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Report
November 23     Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT
November 23–25  German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact
2G Energy AG
Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek
Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795
Email: ir@2-g.de
Internet: https://2-g.com/en

 

 

 


14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0
Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15
E-mail: service@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
WKN: A0HL8N
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart
LEI Code: 529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26
EQS News ID: 2398954

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398954  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 2G Energy AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:55 Der Preis der Wende: Volkswagens Kampf um die Zukunft
09:16 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise bleiben im Fokus
09:06 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
08:45 Logo WHS Fed-Showdown an der Börse: Zinserhöhung, Öl-Schock und die nächste Richtungsentscheidung
08:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart?
09.09.26 Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’625.89 16.80 SX7BOU
Short 14’805.95 13.64 SOXBAU
Short 15’350.05 8.89 SYBB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’867.83 14.09.2026 16:40:09
Long 13’361.61 19.27 SPB9EU
Long 13’083.25 13.91 S2B8UU
Long 12’533.43 8.97 BSUYSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie zieht an: Studienerfolg bei Krebsmittel - Tam-Peli verlängert Überleben bei Lungenkrebs
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Fed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: Dow schwächer -- SMI in Grün -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis: Neuromuskulärer Wirkstoffkandidat verfehlt Ziel in Spätphasenstudie
Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung - Moderna-Kurs verdoppelt sich
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Aktien New York: Verluste - Anleger agieren weiter vorsichtig

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.