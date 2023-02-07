|
EQS-News: Bechtle delivers strong 2022
Bechtle delivers strong 2022
Neckarsulm, 7 February 2023 Bechtle AG has published its preliminary figures for the 2022 fiscal year, exhibiting strong growth with an increase in business volume to 7.28bn, or over 16%. Revenue recorded a largely organic increase of more than 13%, and for the first time surpassed the 6bn mark. Earnings before taxes (EBT) gained more than 9% reaching approximately 350m, which translates to an expected EBT margin of 5.8% (previous year: 6.0%). On 31 December 2022, Bechtles workforce counted 14,046 employees, or 1,166 more than in the previous year (12,880).
Performance was exceptionally good in Q4 2022. With a business volume of 2.18bn, the years final quarter was the best quarter yet in Bechtles 40-year history. Recording an over 20% jump, business volume thus kept up the fast pace of the previous quarter. Revenue increased by some 18%, while EBT in the fourth quarter was up 10% with an EBT margin of 5.7%. A surge in incoming orders over the course of the quarter led to an order backlog of around 1.6bn, which is on par with the high level recorded on 30 September 2022.
The fourth quarter also saw Bechtle turn the page on operating cash flow, which will be positive for the year overall. Among other things, it was the successive decrease of stock levels that helped bring about this welcome development.
The extremely difficult economic backdrop in particular makes our numbers for 2022 an exceptional success. Once again, the great resilience of our business model came to the fore. Still, we are above all talking about a fantastic team effort of our international Bechtle family, says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.
Bechtle AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, 17 March 2023.
About Bechtle:
With more than 85 system houses and IT e-commerce in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europes leading IT providers and never more than a stones throw away. Bechtle also has a worldwide partner network to fulfil the needs of its customers on every continent.
Founded in 1983, the Bechtle Group is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs more than 14,000 people. Over 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors rely on Bechtle to drive their digital transformation with a cross-vendor portfolio that spans the whole world of IT infrastructure and operations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2022 was around 6 billion euros. Read more at bechtle.com
|03.02.23
|Bechtle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.23
|Bechtle Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.23
|Bechtle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.23
|Schroders: Our multi-asset investment views - January 2023
|01.02.23
|Schroders: Four "flavours" of value for equity investors
|31.01.23
|Schroders: Wie die Demokratisierung Private Assets revolutioniert
