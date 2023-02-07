SMI 11'283 -0.6%  SPI 14'556 -0.6%  Dow 33'891 -0.1%  DAX 15'346 -0.8%  Euro 0.9946 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'205 -1.2%  Gold 1'873 0.2%  Bitcoin 21'252 0.6%  Dollar 0.9266 -0.1%  Öl 82.2 1.0% 
Bechtle Aktie [Valor: 1060508 / ISIN: DE0005158703]
07.02.2023 08:15:07

EQS-News: Bechtle delivers strong 2022

Bechtle
36.80 CHF 13.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Bechtle delivers strong 2022

07.02.2023 / 08:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle delivers strong 2022

 

  • Business volume grows by more than 16%
  • Revenue up some 13% to over 6bn
  • EBT climbs more than 9% to some 350m
  • EBT nearly on par with previous year at 5.8%

 

Neckarsulm, 7 February 2023 Bechtle AG has published its preliminary figures for the 2022 fiscal year, exhibiting strong growth with an increase in business volume to 7.28bn, or over 16%. Revenue recorded a largely organic increase of more than 13%, and for the first time surpassed the 6bn mark. Earnings before taxes (EBT) gained more than 9% reaching approximately 350m, which translates to an expected EBT margin of 5.8% (previous year: 6.0%). On 31 December 2022, Bechtles workforce counted 14,046 employees, or 1,166 more than in the previous year (12,880).

Performance was exceptionally good in Q4 2022. With a business volume of 2.18bn, the years final quarter was the best quarter yet in Bechtles 40-year history. Recording an over 20% jump, business volume thus kept up the fast pace of the previous quarter. Revenue increased by some 18%, while EBT in the fourth quarter was up 10% with an EBT margin of 5.7%. A surge in incoming orders over the course of the quarter led to an order backlog of around 1.6bn, which is on par with the high level recorded on 30 September 2022.

The fourth quarter also saw Bechtle turn the page on operating cash flow, which will be positive for the year overall. Among other things, it was the successive decrease of stock levels that helped bring about this welcome development.

The extremely difficult economic backdrop in particular makes our numbers for 2022 an exceptional success. Once again, the great resilience of our business model came to the fore. Still, we are above all talking about a fantastic team effort of our international Bechtle family, says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.

Bechtle AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, 17 March 2023.

***

About Bechtle:

With more than 85 system houses and IT e-commerce in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europes leading IT providers and never more than a stones throw away. Bechtle also has a worldwide partner network to fulfil the needs of its customers on every continent.

Founded in 1983, the Bechtle Group is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs more than 14,000 people. Over 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors rely on Bechtle to drive their digital transformation with a cross-vendor portfolio that spans the whole world of IT infrastructure and operations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2022 was around 6 billion euros. Read more at bechtle.com

 

Contact

Investor Relations Corporate Communications/Press
Martin Link Sabine Brand
martin.link@bechtle.com sabine.brand@bechtle.com
Phone: +49 7132 981-4149 Phone: +49 7132 981-4115

07.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552891

 
End of News EQS News Service

1552891  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552891&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

