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Bechtle Aktie 1060508 / DE0005158703

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01.07.2026 09:00:03

EQS-News: Bechtle AG successfully places €450 million Schuldschein loan

Bechtle
28.69 CHF -0.16%
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EQS-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Financing
Bechtle AG successfully places €450 million Schuldschein loan

01.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG successfully places €450 million Schuldschein loan

  • Strong demand from domestic and international investors
  • Target volume increased significantly to €450 million
  • Broad investor base of 84 participants
  • Transaction supports international M&A flexibility

Neckarsulm, 1 July 2026 – Bechtle AG has placed its second Schuldschein loan, following its inaugural transaction in 2018. Strong investor demand enabled the company to raise the target volume from €250 million to €450 million, with the order book heavily oversubscribed and closing early. Final demand reached €864.5 million—around 3.5 times the original target. A total of 84 domestic and international investors participated in the transaction. The loan comprises six tranches with maturities of three, five and seven years, at both fixed and floating rates. The placement further optimises Bechtle’s debt maturity profile and strengthens its long-term funding base. Funds were disbursed on 30 June.

Strong investor interest underscores Bechtle AG’s appeal in the capital markets, as reflected in broad participation across all key investor groups—from savings and cooperative banks to development institutions and domestic and international commercial banks.

“The exceptional level of demand reflects the capital markets’ confidence in Bechtle’s performance, long-term strategy and reliability. The successful placement provides additional financial flexibility and strengthens our ability to advance our international growth and acquisition strategy,” says Christian Jehle, CFO, Bechtle AG.

The marketing phase ran from 12 May to 16 June 2026, with strong demand prompting the order book to close early on 21 May 2026 to ensure a balanced allocation among existing investors. The transaction was arranged by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), which acted as technical lead.

About Bechtle

Bechtle is one of Europe’s leading IT service providers. We create future-ready IT architectures encompassing on-prem and multi-cloud infrastructures, digital transformation and modern workplace solutions, robust security, artificial intelligence and a full range of managed services. At the same time, we strengthen our customers’ digital sovereignty by embedding technological self-determination, transparency and resilience across our solutions. Our customers also benefit from our smart financing solutions and circular IT offering, helping them achieve their ESG goals. Through our subsidiaries, we are recognised as a leading specialist in enterprise applications, particularly PLM and ERP solutions. Operating from 120 locations across 14 European countries, we combine personal, local service with a digital offering as part of our global multichannel strategy. With over 16,000 employees, we are always close to our B2G and B2B customers, from SMEs to large international organisations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. In 2025, the company generated a business volume of €8.6 bn. Read more at: bechtle.com

Media Contact

Bechtle AG

Corporate Communications
Sabine Brand
Bechtle Platz 1  |  74172 Neckarsulm
Phone:  +49 7132 981-4115
E-mail:  sabine.brand@bechtle.com

Investor Relations
Martin Link
Bechtle Platz 1  |  74172 Neckarsulm
Phone:  +49 (0)71 32/ 981-4149
E-Mail:  martin.link@bechtle.com

Find current announcements on bechtle.com/presse and our socials.

 


01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2357432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357432  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

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