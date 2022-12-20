|
20.12.2022 09:30:44
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER Group wins follow-up contracts for megaproject NEOM in Saudi Arabia
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia The NEOM megacity is currently one of the largest construction projects in the Arab region and the world. This is to be newly built in the northwest of Saudi Arabia near the Red Sea. A major part of this is the construction project THE LINE, a city which, when completed, will have a length of 170 km and accommodate nine million people.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Saudi BAUER Foundation Contractors Ltd, a company of the BAUER Group, was awarded a contract in August for the first specialist foundation engineering project. This involves the installation of approximately 70 m deep large-diameter bored piles for the mega construction project THE LINE. Construction progress is fully on schedule, enabling the first contract to be completed on time.
Bauer has now been awarded a contract for two further construction phases for the foundation of THE LINE, which will also involve the construction of approximately 70 m deep large-diameter bored piles up to 2.5 m in diameter.
All contracts are part of a three-year framework agreement, within which further projects are expected for the BAUER Group. "The NEOM megacity is currently the talk of the town and one of the world's most impressive construction projects," says Michael Stomberg, CEO of BAUER AG. "Shortly before the successful completion of the first contract, we are pleased to have the confidence of the client to execute further project sections."
In addition, the BAUER Group recently acquired further extensive construction contracts, including in Thailand, where the local subsidiary will carry out the diaphragm walls and foundations for three stations of the "Purple Line South" subway line in Bangkok on behalf of the Mass Rapid Transport Authority (MRTA). In Sweden, Bauer was awarded the contract for the foundation works of a new refinery for biofuels. The necessary soil improvement by means of deep soil mixing will reach new dimensions with a diameter of up to three meters.
In total, the BAUER Group has thus received new projects with a total volume of around EUR 130 million in recent weeks. This means that the order backlog in the Construction segment remains at a record level.
About Bauer
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1517521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517521 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BAUER AG
Analysen zu BAUER AG
Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Credit Suisse am 13.12.2022
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung mit gedrosseltem Tempo: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX zeigt sich fester -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne an den Börsen in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt profitiert am Donnerstag etwas von starken Vorgaben. Auch beim DAX geht es aufwärts. In Fernost prägten im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich Gewinne das Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}