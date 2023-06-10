Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.06.2023 21:12:03

EQS-News: Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

Basler
36.57 CHF -3.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basler AG: Basler sells block of shares

10.06.2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Miscellaneous

Basler sells block of shares
 

Ahrensburg, June 10, 2023 BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, has sold a block of shares.  

Yesterday, the Basler group sold 500,000 pieces of its own shares over the counter (OTC) at a share price of Euro 19.25 per share, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale of own shares strengthen the companys equity base and serve the announced interests of the company.

--------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. 
 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008 

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

10.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1653939

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653939  10.06.2023 CET/CEST

