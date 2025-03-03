EQS-News: Baader Bank expands trading universe for extended trading hours

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank expands trading universe for extended trading hours



03.03.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baader Bank expands trading universe for extended trading hours

Baader Bank is expanding the trading universe for securities, which can now be traded during the new extended trading hours — with immediate effect. This applies both to over-the-counter trading and to the universe offered in collaboration with Bayerische Börse. Baader Bank and Bayerische Börse have already been offering extended trading hours of 07:30 to 23:00 on gettex for a limited universe of securities since 20 January 2025. Prior to this step, trading hours for over-the-counter trading had previously been extended in October 2024.

With immediate effect, all securities available on gettex and traded by Baader Bank as the exclusive market maker are now eligible for the extended trading hours. The universe comprises some 8400 equities, 15,000 bonds, 7100 funds and 2900 ETPs. This also applies to over-the-counter trading at Baader Bank.

This move sees Baader Bank further optimise its Baader Trading offering, and the extended trading hours will make it possible to meet the increasing demand from cooperation partners and from institutional and private clients.

Increasing interest in trading of international equities

The equity universe for over-the-counter trading and on gettex comprises around 47 % US equities (including Canada), 29 % European equities (excluding Germany), around 17 % Asian equities and 7 % German equities. The extended trading hours offer investors the opportunity to respond more directly to the latest news and company announcements and therefore keep delays to a minimum — something that is beneficial for private investors in particular. This is especially useful when it comes to company announcements and news emanating from other continents or markets, and therefore different time zones.

This means that domestic private investors can enjoy uninterrupted access to US equities in particular. This gives them the ability to respond more directly to information released during the US reporting season, creating real added value. In particular, private investors with global investments will benefit from the opportunity to take a more flexible approach and from the increased transparency that comes with extended trading hours.

"In an increasingly globalised world, extended trading hours can help stock exchanges to attract more international investors and thus increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of their own platforms. Trading without the restriction of conventional stock market hours is becoming increasingly popular among private investors", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

Next dates:

08/032025 ‘Börsentag Vienna’

27/03/2025 Corporate News on the final annual results for 2024

05/04/2025 ‘Anlegertag Munich’

30/04/2025 Corporate News on the results of the 1st quarter 2025

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.