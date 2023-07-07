EQS-News: Baader Bank Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Baader Bank Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board



07.07.2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST

The regular election of the Supervisory Board took place at the Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 6 July 2023.

The existing Supervisory Board members, Mr Helmut Schreyer, Prof Georg Heni and Mr Christoph B. Mast, were re-elected by the shareholders for a further term of office on the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank during the Baader Bank (virtual) Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Dr Louis Hagen was elected by the Annual General Meeting as a new Supervisory Board member. Dr Hagen brings extensive industry knowledge and significant expertise to his new role on the Supervisory Board. From 2009 to 2022 he was a member of the Board of Directors at Münchener Hypothekenbank eG, taking the role of spokesperson and Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2010 onwards.

On 17 April 2023, the employees of Baader Bank elected Mr Michael Frank and Mr Timon Hauser to the Supervisory Board as employee representatives in accordance with the German One-third participation act (Drittelbeteiligungsgesetz). Michael Frank is a banker and qualified business economist. He has worked at Baader Bank in the Market Making Equities division in Stuttgart for 29 years. Timon Hauser, also a qualified business administration graduate, has worked at Baader Bank since 2014 in the Group Accounting division.

The term of office of the newly formed Supervisory Board began with the conclusion of yesterday's Annual General Meeting and will end, in accordance with the Articles of Association, with the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fourth financial year following the start of the term of office. The financial year in which the term of office starts is not included in the calculation.

Immediately after the (virtual) Annual General Meeting, the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board took place, during which Mr Helmut Schreyer was reappointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Prof Heni was reappointed as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Board of Directors of Baader Bank welcomes the new and re-elected members of the Supervisory Board and looks forward to a successful collaboration. In addition, the Board of Directors would like to thank the retiring employee representatives on the Supervisory Board for their work and commitment.

