Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'922 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9756 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'913 0.1%  Bitcoin 27'068 0.9%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 76.9 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Clariant-Aktie: Clariant senkt Prognose für 2023 deutlich
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million US-Dollar wert
Internationales Geschäft von insolventer Kryptobörse FTX soll wiederbelebt werden
Ford-Aktie: Ford hat den letzten Fiesta seiner Firmengeschichte produziert - Produktionsende nach 20 Jahren
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: thyssenkrupp-Wasserstofftochter Nucera feiert ihr Börsendebüt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Sika41879292ams24924656Partners Group2460882
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Baader Bank Aktie [Valor: 251426 / ISIN: DE0005088108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.07.2023 07:31:02

EQS-News: Baader Bank Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

Baader Bank
3.80 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Baader Bank Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

07.07.2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The regular election of the Supervisory Board took place at the Annual General Meeting of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 6 July 2023.

The existing Supervisory Board members, Mr Helmut Schreyer, Prof Georg Heni and Mr Christoph B. Mast, were re-elected by the shareholders for a further term of office on the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank during the Baader Bank (virtual) Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Dr Louis Hagen was elected by the Annual General Meeting as a new Supervisory Board member. Dr Hagen brings extensive industry knowledge and significant expertise to his new role on the Supervisory Board. From 2009 to 2022 he was a member of the Board of Directors at Münchener Hypothekenbank eG, taking the role of spokesperson and Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2010 onwards. 

On 17 April 2023, the employees of Baader Bank elected Mr Michael Frank and Mr Timon Hauser to the Supervisory Board as employee representatives in accordance with the German One-third participation act (Drittelbeteiligungsgesetz). Michael Frank is a banker and qualified business economist. He has worked at Baader Bank in the Market Making Equities division in Stuttgart for 29 years. Timon Hauser, also a qualified business administration graduate, has worked at Baader Bank since 2014 in the Group Accounting division.

The term of office of the newly formed Supervisory Board began with the conclusion of yesterday's Annual General Meeting and will end, in accordance with the Articles of Association, with the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fourth financial year following the start of the term of office. The financial year in which the term of office starts is not included in the calculation.

Immediately after the (virtual) Annual General Meeting, the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board took place, during which Mr Helmut Schreyer was reappointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Prof Heni was reappointed as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Board of Directors of Baader Bank welcomes the new and re-elected members of the Supervisory Board and looks forward to a successful collaboration. In addition, the Board of Directors would like to thank the retiring employee representatives on the Supervisory Board for their work and commitment.

 

For further information and media inquiries:

 

Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de 

 

Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
https://www.baaderbank.de

 

About Baader Bank AG:

 

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

 


07.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1013
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1674659

 
End of News EQS News Service

1674659  07.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
06.07.23 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'450.00 19.43
Short 11'675.75 13.75 DRSSMU
Short 12'149.20 8.63 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'968.90 06.07.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'555.42 19.64 V2SSMU
Long 10'360.00 13.96
Long 9'880.53 8.98 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Meta-Aktie in Rot: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
ams-Aktie nach Talfahrt am Vortag weiter unter Druck - Spekulation um mögliche Gewinnwarnung bei Samsung
DocMorris-Aktien profitieren kräftig von positiven Zahlen von Rivale Redcare Pharmacy

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit