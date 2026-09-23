EQS-News: Baader Bank and RoboMarkets announce partnership

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank and RoboMarkets announce partnership



23.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baader Bank and RoboMarkets announce partnership

Baader Bank is expanding its B2B2C partner network in the custody and trading business and, from 1 October 2026, will cooperate with RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, a securities institution based in Frankfurt am Main and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

RoboMarkets enables retail investors to trade equities and ETFs, providing access to equity markets in Europe and the US as well as digital solutions for efficient and transparent securities settlement. One of its key trading venues is gettex, the electronic trading platform operated by the Munich Stock Exchange. In the future, RoboMarkets will also offer follower trading – a form of copy trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trades of selected signal providers in their own securities accounts. Founded in 2016, the company has received numerous industry awards, most recently the Business Innovator Award from Diind.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Puschmann, Managing Director of RoboMarkets, said: “Baader Bank stands out for its many years of expertise in account services as well as securities trading. With this partner at our side, we can offer our clients modern trading solutions with no custody fees and low trading fees.”

Baader Bank has built up extensive expertise in securities trading and custody services since 1983 and maintains long-term partnerships with a broad range of leading and relevant neobrokers and asset managers. As part of its cooperation partner business, Baader Bank works closely with its partners to continuously enhance the product and trading offering under the Baader Trading brand. Partners benefit from Baader Bank’s comprehensive infrastructure and robust processes. Through these partnerships, Baader Bank is consistently pursuing further diversified growth together with both, existing and new B2B partners.

“We are delighted to be working with RoboMarkets and to explore the opportunities arising from this partnership. RoboMarkets’ proprietary trading platform combines modern technology with powerful technical analysis tools, giving investors a wide range of options for conducting well-founded analyses of market developments and using these insights to inform their trading decisions. Our cooperation also reflects our ambition to empower more people to engage actively with their personal investments and financial planning,” said Oliver Riedel, Chief Executive Officer of Baader Bank AG.

For further information and media enquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication



T +49 89 5150 1044

Marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de



Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

www.baaderbank.de

www.baadertrading.de



Upcoming dates:

25-26/09/2026 Finance ‘26 (Frankfurt am Main)

10/10/2026 Börsentag Berlin

17&18/10/2026 Baader Trading Days (Munich)



About Baader Bank:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 700 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand unites the trading activities and services of Baader Bank.