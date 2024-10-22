Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’169 -0.8%  SPI 16’191 -0.7%  Dow 42’932 -0.8%  DAX 19’501 0.2%  Euro 0.9368 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’940 0.0%  Gold 2’735 0.5%  Bitcoin 57’907 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8653 -0.1%  Öl 74.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Logitech wächst im zweiten Quartal 2024/25 und erhöht Ausblick
HSBC-Aktie in Rot: HSBC vereinfacht globale Struktur - Kostenoptimierung und Wachstumsfokus stehen im Mittelpunkt
Huber+Suhner steigert Auftragseingang bei gehaltenem Umsatz zweistellig - Aktie trotzdem leichter
Tecan-Aktie freundlich: Tecan bestätigt Mittelfristausblick am Kapitalmarkttag
Suche...

Baader Bank Aktie [Valor: 251426 / ISIN: DE0005088108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.10.2024 11:00:06

EQS-News: Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business

Baader Bank
3.70 CHF -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business

22.10.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business

Baader Bank and Erste Group are launching a cooperation in the capital markets and trading business. Activities in the equity capital markets business (ECM), primary market distribution and deal execution services in Europe and North America, as well as the research offering for institutional clients are the focus of the cooperation. With this cooperation, the aim is to expand the range of services for the clients of both companies to ensure that institutional and private clients benefit from the complementary offerings.

“Well-developed capital markets are key to supporting growth and innovation. Erste Group as the leading capital markets bank in the CEE region is a strong partner for companies seeking to access the capital markets. The cooperation with Baader Bank is a valuable addition to the capital markets offering for our clients,” said Ingo Bleier, Chief Corporates and Markets Officer of Erste Group.

The two organisations will continue to act as individual legal entities. Baader Bank and Erste Group will join their expertise to create a growing pan-European offering of equity and capital market services. This will give the clients of both companies access to a broader investor base and broader research offering totalling over 700 covered securities. The cooperation provides both companies with one of the largest pan-European research offerings.

Baader Bank's advanced execution expertise in the Western European and North American markets will be complemented by Erste Group's focus on Austria and Eastern Europe. With this move, the institutional and private clients of both companies will benefit from a broader and more competitive offering for the execution of transactions in the international markets.

“The cooperation with Erste Group means real added value for all parties involved, a wider product offering, and even stronger execution services for our mutual institutional and retail clients,” said Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank.

 

 

 

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044
marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

 

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

 

 

Next dates:

31/10/2024  Press Release Nine month results 2024

25/11/2024  German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt

 

 

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

 


22.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 5150 1017
Fax: +49 89 5150 1111
E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de
Internet: www.baaderbank.de
ISIN: DE0005088108
WKN: 508810
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2013473

 
End of News EQS News Service

2013473  22.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013473&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baader Bank AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
10:45 UBS Logo US-Wahlen: Wie positionieren sich Anleger richtig?
09:16 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
09:16 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: übernimmt UniCredit die Commerzbank?
21.10.24 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’724.01 19.24 Y4SSMU
Short 12’990.69 13.58 CIUBSU
Short 13’448.31 8.95 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’168.97 22.10.2024 11:05:32
Long 11’710.20 19.39 BQ2SKU
Long 11’440.01 13.58 UNBZSU
Long 10’955.58 8.85 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie klettert auf Allzeithoch: SAP meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
NVIDIA-Aktie: Morgan Stanley begeistert von kräftiger Nachfrage nach NVIDIAs Blackwell-Chips
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten