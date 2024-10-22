EQS-News: Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business



22.10.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baader Bank and Erste Group start cooperation in capital markets and trading business

Baader Bank and Erste Group are launching a cooperation in the capital markets and trading business. Activities in the equity capital markets business (ECM), primary market distribution and deal execution services in Europe and North America, as well as the research offering for institutional clients are the focus of the cooperation. With this cooperation, the aim is to expand the range of services for the clients of both companies to ensure that institutional and private clients benefit from the complementary offerings.

“Well-developed capital markets are key to supporting growth and innovation. Erste Group as the leading capital markets bank in the CEE region is a strong partner for companies seeking to access the capital markets. The cooperation with Baader Bank is a valuable addition to the capital markets offering for our clients,” said Ingo Bleier, Chief Corporates and Markets Officer of Erste Group.

The two organisations will continue to act as individual legal entities. Baader Bank and Erste Group will join their expertise to create a growing pan-European offering of equity and capital market services. This will give the clients of both companies access to a broader investor base and broader research offering totalling over 700 covered securities. The cooperation provides both companies with one of the largest pan-European research offerings.

Baader Bank's advanced execution expertise in the Western European and North American markets will be complemented by Erste Group's focus on Austria and Eastern Europe. With this move, the institutional and private clients of both companies will benefit from a broader and more competitive offering for the execution of transactions in the international markets.

“The cooperation with Erste Group means real added value for all parties involved, a wider product offering, and even stronger execution services for our mutual institutional and retail clients,” said Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank.

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

Next dates:

31/10/2024 Press Release Nine month results 2024

25/11/2024 German Equity Forum 2024, Frankfurt

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.