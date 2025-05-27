EQS-News: Avemio AG accelerates strategic transformation into a media technology group - focus on efficiency in the retail business, digital scaling and high-margin market segments

EQS-News: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avemio AG accelerates strategic transformation into a media technology group - focus on efficiency in the retail business, digital scaling and high-margin market segments



27.05.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Efficiency initiative in the retail segment with expected annual cost savings in the single-digit million euro range

Significantly growing share of recurring revenue through own cloud and AI solutions

Tapping into new market segments in system integration and project business through digital solutions

Improved Group profitability targeted through transformation and technology expansion



Mainz-Kastel, 27 May 2025 – Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A40KY59, Ticker symbol AV2), a leading European system supplier of hardware and software for the professional film, broadcast, audio and video industries, is forging ahead with its transformation from a trading company to an internationally positioned media technology group. The aim is to leverage efficiency potential in the core business and at the same time expand digital business areas with high margins and scalability.



Structural change in the trade segment to strengthen profitability

In the traditional trade business, Avemio AG is implementing targeted measures to increase efficiency. These include merging locations, standardized digital workflows and the integration of central platform solutions. The restructuring will be accompanied by targeted personnel measures. These measures are expected to lead to an annual cost reduction in the single-digit million euro range from the 2026 financial year. The aim is to sustainably stabilize the core business and return it to profitability.



Digital solutions with recurring revenue and high margins

At the same time, Avemio is making targeted investments in its own cloud and AI (Artificial Intelligence) products that enable modern, hybrid production workflows. The SaaS solution helmut.cloud in particular is gaining market presence and is expected to generate recurring revenue with a significantly above-average gross margin in future. The in-house developed software enables a step-by-step transformation of existing production processes and supports hybrid workflows. It thus protects existing on-premise investments. In addition, CaraOne offers an award-winning software solution for locally operated automation of central production processes, based on a media-optimized Large Language Model (LLM) without external APIs or cloud access. CaraOne is characterized by significant efficiency gains, considerable time savings and consistently high editorial quality thanks to complete data sovereignty, deep workflow integration and AI-supported functions such as interview analysis, automated trailer concepts and social media highlight generation. The digital business is also opening up new market segments in system integration and project solutions.



Steffen Schenk, COO of Avemio AG: “Our offerings are not only aimed at short-term efficiency gains, but also enable our customers to truly transform their production processes. The combination of operational excellence in the retail business and fast-growing digital solutions makes us future-proof.”



Digital scalability as a growth driver for Group performance

The trade business forms a strategic foundation for Avemio AG. At the same time, the role of digital solutions as a growth driver and margin lever is being continuously strengthened – with the aim of structurally improving the Group’s economic basis and tapping into new market potential. The Avemio Group's digital solutions are becoming increasingly relevant - even beyond the traditional media industry. Tangible talks are currently underway with international sales partners and potential customers from adjacent sectors such as security, surveillance and defense.



Ralf P. Pfeffer, CEO of Avemio AG: “The media industry is at a technological pivot point: AI and cloud solutions are fundamentally changing production processes. Those who invest in digital infrastructure now will secure decisive competitive advantages. With our pioneering positioning and technological expertise in developing and operating data protection-compliant solutions, Avemio AG is in an excellent strategic position to play an active role in shaping this development.”



About Avemio AG

Avemio AG is a media technology group with a focus on professional film and television technology. It is the largest B2B media technology trading group in the German-speaking market and the European Union, with a strong growth track record and annual revenue of around 100 million euros. As an independent supplier, Avemio provides content producers with products from all well-known manufacturers as well as consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production and broadcast systems. The company also develops and integrates media technology workflows with its own software and cloud solutions. Avemio went public in 2023 via a reverse IPO, followed by its rise to the primary market and admission to trading on the Xetra exchange. The Avemio Group pursues an international buy-and-build strategy and continues to expand its high-margin proprietary software offerings.



