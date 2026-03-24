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24.03.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: AUTODOC solidifies European leadership with strong 2025 performance
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EQS-News: Autodoc SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
AUTODOC solidifies European leadership with strong 2025 performance
Strong sales revenue growth driven by a surge in customer numbers, significant order uplift and further contributions from B2B and Marketplace
Berlin, 24 March 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe’s leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, continued its strong growth trajectory in the past year. "2025 has once again demonstrated the fundamental strength of our business model, regardless of the broader macroeconomic headwinds across the continent," says Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO of AUTODOC. "We are proud to report another year of robust performance, reaching an all-time high of 9.3 million active customers and 18.9 million orders. Our commitment to delivering a seamless, customer-centric experience across 27 European markets remains the foundation of our success".
AUTODOC achieved a 16.3% increase in sales revenue, reaching €1,807.9 million. This growth was driven by a strong online presence, a relevant product offering and the successful expansion of the product assortment. The gross profit rose by 15.4% to €756.6 million (2024: €655.6 million). The adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.1% to €163.8 million. The net profit climbed to €58.8 million (2024: €36.9 million), an increase of nearly 60%. "These figures are a direct reflection of what we have been building methodically over the past several years," says Lennart Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer of AUTODOC.
"These results demonstrate the scalability of our tech-driven platform and our ability to drive growth across both B2C and B2B customers," says Lennart Schmidt. "In 2025, we achieved 12.4% year-over-year growth in orders, totaling 18.9 million. Our core B2C business is growing at a healthy pace." The average order value rose by 3.3% to €95.7.
Solid cash flow development and shareholder returns
The strong operational performance was also reflected in the Group's cash generation. Free cash flow amounted to €84.0 million. AUTODOC continued to maintain a balance sheet that is debt-free on a net basis and retained ample financial flexibility to pursue strategic investments. "Financial discipline is not an end in itself – it is the foundation that allows us to remain independent and ready to act over the long term," says Lennart Schmidt. The Management Board intends to once again propose that the distributable portion of the 2025 net income (HGB) be returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend payment of €70.6 million for the 2025 financial year.
The Marketplace rollout
AUTODOC also continued to diversify its business model with the accelerated rollout of AUTODOC MARKETPLACE, which is now active in 10 countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. This platform connects customers with over 400 local third-party sellers across more than 150 categories. “Our marketplace is opening an entirely new dimension of scalability,” says Lennart Schmidt.
AUTODOC PRO scaling strongly
AUTODOC PRO demonstrated significant momentum in 2025, with sales revenue in this segment more than doubling compared to 2024 and exceeding the €100 million milestone in France alone for the first time. The expansion continued into new markets, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, supported by local drop-shipping strategies to ensure rapid delivery. ”AUTODOC PRO has firmly established itself as a meaningful force in the B2B market. In France, more than 50% of independent garages are already connected to the platform,” says Dmitri Zadorojnii. Lennart Schmidt adds: “In 2025, we have made an enormous step forward in establishing and scaling PRO in France while rolling out in many new markets. In 2026, we will develop the existing AUTODOC PRO countries and will focus on satisfying and convincing our professional customers before rolling out into further countries."
New warehouse in Belgium and investment in automation in Czech Republic
To support future growth, AUTODOC successfully launched a new 15,000m² warehouse in Ghent, Belgium, enhancing service capabilities for France and the Benelux region. Additionally, AUTODOC continued the automation of its logistics centre in Cheb, Czech Republic, with the implementation of an automated shuttle system which will be fully operational by the end of 2026.
Positive development in 2026
AUTODOC looks ahead to 2026 with considerable confidence. The primary areas of focus will continue to be on the further implementation of strategic measures, which include restructuring, bundling competences and prioritising and realising medium- to long-term value-driving initiatives like the European scaling of AUTODOC PRO, the AUTODOC MARKETPLACE and the continued expansion of the logistics infrastructure, such as the opening of the UK warehouse and automating the warehouse in Czech Republic. The goal is to continuously expand the customer base while simultaneously optimising margins. "2026 will be a year in which we begin to reap the first rewards of the many strategic decisions we have taken, while we are still transforming our supply chain capabilities to deliver parts faster and with higher precision to our customers," says Dmitri Zadorojnii. And Lennart Schmidt adds: "In 2025, we solidified our leading position in the European market by successfully scaling our reach and welcoming more than 900,000 new customers—a testament to our growing relevance and reputation.” For the financial year 2026, the Management Board expects significant sales revenue growth in the range of 11%-16%, also based on the continuing trend of an increase in demand for spare parts for cars and the growing share of online trading in the entire automotive aftermarket and in conjunction with the measures explained before. For adjusted EBITDA, the Management Board expects a result between €170m to €195m. ”We expect to continue our highly profitable growth path in 2026. And in addition we are creating enormous long-term opportunities on our way to integrate the automotive aftermarket with B2C customers, professional workshops via AUTODOC PRO and sellers on our MARKETPLACE”, says Lennart Schmidt.
Financial Highlights
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting E-Commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of 31 December 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck and motorcycle parts, tires as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils, liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2025, AUTODOC generated sales revenue of €1.8 billion (2024: €1.6 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
Investor contact
Stefanie Steiner
Director of Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 151 55621476
Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu
Tina Rodriguez
Director of Communications
Mobile: +49 160 99051581
Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu
www.autodoc.group
Marco Dalan
newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel: +49 211 86394933
Mobile: +49 171 7614905
Email: marco.dalan@newskontor.de
24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Autodoc SE
|Josef-Orlopp-Strasse 55
|10365 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 208478264
|E-mail:
|info@autodoc.de
|Internet:
|https://www.autodoc.group
|ISIN:
|DE000AUTD0C3
|WKN:
|AUTD0C
|EQS News ID:
|2296286
|Börsengang geplant. / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296286 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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