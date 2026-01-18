EQS-News: AUTODOC continues to grow rapidly in 2025

EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Sales Result

AUTODOC continues to grow rapidly in 2025



18.01.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Strong growth in core European markets

Number of active customers reaches new high of 9.3 million, an increase of 10.4 percent

Orders rise by 12.4 percent to 18.9 million

72.5 million items sold, a strong increase of 10.7 percent

Product range grows by 16.2 percent to 7.8 million products

Own-brand range expanded by 13.9 percent to more than 720,000 items

Berlin, 18 January 2026 – Autodoc SE, Europe's leading online retailer of automotive spare parts and accessories, maintained its strong growth momentum. The number of orders climbed by 12.4% to 18.9 million (previous year: 16.8 million). ‘Our success in digitalisation, strengthening our logistics and expanding our product range is now clearly reflected in our key figures: we are seeing continuous growth in our customer base and rising sales figures in our most important markets,’ explains Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO of Autodoc SE, adding: ‘Standing still is not an option for us. Our goal remains to justify the trust of our customers every day through first-class product quality, customer service, fair value for money and delivery reliability.’

The number of active customers rose by 10.4% to 9.3 million last year (previous year: 8.4 million). Since the company was founded in 2008, the total number of customers has reached an impressive high of more than 30 million – an increase of 16.9% over the previous year. This underlines the continuing appeal of AUTODOC's offering. The number of products sold also grew significantly, from 65.5 million in 2024 to 72.5 million in 2025, an increase of 10.7%. ‘Thanks to optimised logistics, an average of 200,000 items left our warehouses every day last year,’ says Dmitri Zadorojnii. The best-selling brand was AUTODOC's own brand RIDEX. In total, AUTODOC sold 17.7 million items from its own brands Ridex, goCORE and Stark last year. In addition, AUTODOC expanded its product portfolio by around 16.2% and now offers 7.8 million products from around 2,700 brand manufacturers (including 176 car brands, 23 truck brands and 154 motorcycle brands; previous year: 6.7 million products). According to Dmitri Zadorojnii, two factors were decisive for the success in 2025: modern, digital processes and the goal of always focusing on customer expectations. ‘Our improved competitive position confirms that we are on the right track. It spurs us on to continue setting new standards in the shopping experience month after month with innovative solutions and first-class service.’ The categories with the best-selling products included tyres, brake discs, engine oil, brake pads and shock absorbers.

Continued strong growth in Europe

The strongest growth in absolute terms was recorded in France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The DACH region and France remained the strongest markets in terms of total sales in 2025. ‘AUTODOC is growing primarily because more and more customers are buying their vehicle parts online instead of offline. In this environment, we are able to continuously attract new customers, inspire them and thus continue to grow steadily,’ explains Chief Financial Officer Lennart Schmidt. He sees the company playing a key role: ‘We are consistently exploiting the opportunities offered by digitalisation. Added to this is a favourable market environment: an ageing European vehicle fleet and longer car ownership periods are creating massive potential in our sector.’

The average age of the European fleet of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is 11.4 years[1]. According to CFO Schmidt, industry experts expect this average age to continue to rise[2]. This development underscores the growing importance of repair and maintenance services and the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable spare parts: ‘This will provide long-term support for our business model.’

Strong online presence

By 2025, the AUTODOC app, which is available for Android and iOS, had been installed more than 15 million times on mobile devices. Since its launch in 2016, it has been downloaded a total of around 141 million times. AUTODOC offers its products via the AUTODOC app, online shops, the AUTODOC MARKETPLACE and other third-party marketplaces.

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting e-commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of December 31, 2025, AUTODOC’s product assortment comprises around 7.8 million SKUs from around 2,700 brand manufacturers - including car, truck, and motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils , liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,000 people in 13 locations: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.



