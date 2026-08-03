AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie 124664792 / AT0000A325L0
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03.08.2026 10:16:34
EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Fulfilment of Condition Precedent regarding the Merger Control Clearance in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer
|
EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Fulfilment of Condition Precedent regarding the Merger Control Clearance in relation to DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer
Vienna, 3 August 2026
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company"), further to the announcements dated 13.05.2026, 12.06.2026 and 19.06.2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (“DNP”) voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby informs the investing public that according to DNP’s announcement on 3 August 2026, the Condition Precedent of Merger Control Clearances set out in Section 4.1.2 of the Offer Document has been fulfilled on July 30, 2026.
Specifically, the Turkish competition authority has cleared the contemplated transaction as of July 30, 2026. All other competent national competition authorities, mentioned in Section 4.1.2 of the Offer Document, have previously issued their clearance decisions, or the statutory waiting period has previously expired with the result that the contemplated transaction is deemed to be cleared.
The Acceptance Period for the Offer expires on August 21, 2026 at 17:00 Vienna local time / 18:00 Athens local time.
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstrasse 4-8
1230 Vienna, Austria
Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director
Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357
Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)
03.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstrasse 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|E-mail:
|marketing@austriacard.com
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A325L0
|WKN:
|A3D5BK
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|EQS News ID:
|2375850
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375850 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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