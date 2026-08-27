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AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie 124664792 / AT0000A325L0

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27.08.2026 12:17:13

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer: Update on the separate tradability request

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
9.80 EUR 0.00%
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EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer: Update on the separate tradability request

27.08.2026 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DNP’s Voluntary Takeover Offer: Update on the separate tradability request

 

Vienna, 27 August 2026

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the "Company"), further to the announcements dated 13.05.2026, 12.06.2026, 19.06.2026, 03.08.2026 and 26.08.2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (“DNP”) voluntary public takeover offer (the “Offer”), hereby informs the investing public that on 26.08.2026 Euronext Athens rejected the request for separate tradability of the AUSTRIACARD shares tendered for sale in the Offer (the request has been made pursuant to Section 5.3. of the Offer document since the condition precedent of Section 4.1.3. has not yet been entirely satisfied) because “there is no regulatory framework enabling the implementation of a separate tradability mechanism for shares tendered in the context of the aforementioned takeover offer”. The respective request at the Vienna Stock Exchange has been accepted, thus AUSTRIACARD shares tendered into the Offer, may be traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to Section 5.3. of the Offer document and the respective DNP’s announcement of 27.08.2026. 

 

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstrasse 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT):  +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR):  +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail:   investors@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

                                Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)


27.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstrasse 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900QI445M00DK4407
EQS News ID: 2389692

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389692  27.08.2026 CET/CEST

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