audius Aktie [Valor: 3552891 / ISIN: NL0006129074]
28.06.2023 16:50:40

EQS-News: audius SE: Successful Presence AGM votes to increase dividend to 35 cents per share

audius
15.40 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
audius SE: Successful Presence AGM votes to increase dividend to 35 cents per share

28.06.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Weinstadt, June 28, 2023. audius SE successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2023 today, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The shareholders' meeting took place for the first time in 3 years as an attendance event in Ludwigsburg. 

The chairmen of the meeting and the members of the Management Board reported on the more than positive development of the audius Group in 2022 despite all the challenging circumstances such as persistent supply bottlenecks, the uncertain energy supply and the rising price trend. audius even managed to significantly exceed its own planning in the end and once again come up with new record results. Reports were also given on the ongoing positive business development and the successful integration of last year's corporate acquisitions.

At the time of the vote, 89.56% percent of the company's share capital of EUR 4,950,000 was represented. 

The shareholders approved an increase in the dividend from 30 cents to 35 cents per share. This is the third time in a row that the audius Group has increased its dividend as part of its sustainable and attractive dividend policy, which is usually based on half of the net profit for the year. 

The agenda items put to the vote were unanimously adopted in accordance with the management's proposal.

About audius
Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact
audius SE 
Investor Relations
t.: +49 7151 369 00 359
ir@audius.de
https://www.audius.de/en  

28.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
E-mail: ir@audius.de
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
ISIN: NL0006129074
WKN: A0M530
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1668173

 
End of News EQS News Service

1668173  28.06.2023 CET/CEST

