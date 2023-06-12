|
EQS-News: Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023
Aroundtown decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023
Luxembourg, 12 June 2023 - The board of directors (the Board) of Aroundtown SA (the Company or Aroundtown) has decided that its subsidiary AT Securities B.V. as issuer will not exercise the option to voluntarily redeem its USD 700 million 5.250% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset with a first call date on 21 July 2023 (ISIN XS1634523754) (the Perpetuals) on such first call date.
This decision is based on the current prevailing market conditions. Aroundtown has the option to call the Perpetuals at or around every future interest payment date. The Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as 100% equity under IFRS and for the calculation of financial covenants of Aroundtowns senior bonds.
About the Company
Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.
Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Important information:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.
If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
