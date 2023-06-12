Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 34'066 0.6%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9775 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'958 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'557 0.6%  Dollar 0.9087 0.6%  Öl 72.1 -3.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu
Polkadot kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Polkadot-Handel
Ford-Aktie in Grün: Beues Elektroauto-Werk in Köln eröffnet
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Kühne + Nagel International2523886Idorsia36346343Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 22:16:49

EQS-News: Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023

Aroundtown
0.99 CHF -7.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Statement
Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023

12.06.2023 / 22:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Aroundtown decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023

Luxembourg, 12 June 2023 - The board of directors (the Board) of Aroundtown SA (the Company or Aroundtown) has decided that its subsidiary AT Securities B.V. as issuer will not exercise the option to voluntarily redeem its USD 700 million 5.250% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset with a first call date on 21 July 2023 (ISIN XS1634523754) (the Perpetuals) on such first call date.

This decision is based on the current prevailing market conditions. Aroundtown has the option to call the Perpetuals at or around every future interest payment date. The Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as 100% equity under IFRS and for the calculation of financial covenants of Aroundtowns senior bonds.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313
E: info@aroundtown.de
www.aroundtown.de

 

Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.


12.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, MSCI, STOXX Europe 600, S&P 350, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1655131

 
End of News EQS News Service

1655131  12.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655131&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:47 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.06.23 Aroundtown Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.06.23 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
31.05.23 Aroundtown Buy Warburg Research
30.05.23 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:50 UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für eine Zinspause?
13:12 Bitcoin Kurs unter 26.000 Dollar – Gemengelage bleibt fragil
10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XUSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.73 XASSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst freundlich -l DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit