|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
12.05.2025 20:33:42
EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corporation Begins Preliminary Steps for SR-211 Filing
|
EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC), a dynamic company with interests in the beverage and lifestyle branding sectors, today announced that it has initiated preliminary steps toward filing a Form 211 under SEC Rule 15c2-11 (commonly referred to as SR-211), as part of its broader strategy to enhance market visibility and enable public trading of its securities.
The SR-211 filing process is a critical step toward re-establishing quotation of the company’s stock on the OTC Markets. By beginning the preparatory process, Aristocrat Group Corporation is signaling its commitment to transparency, compliance, and long-term shareholder value.
“We are excited to begin this next phase in our corporate development,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corporation. “Filing an SR-211 represents a significant milestone in our journey to re-enter the public markets and provide our investors with improved access and liquidity.”
The Company is working closely with legal counsel and an experienced market maker to ensure the SR-211 filing is completed efficiently and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.
More details will be shared in the coming weeks as the company progresses through the application process.
About Aristocrat Group Corporation
Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC) is focused on building a diverse portfolio of high-potential brands across various lifestyle industries, including beverages, wellness, and premium consumer products. The Company is committed to delivering long-term growth and value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and strong corporate governance. For more information www.aristocratgroupcrp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include all financial projections and any declarations regarding management's intents, beliefs or current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements terminology such as "may," "will," "Should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.
Contact:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Aristocrat Group Corp.
12.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aristocrat Group Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US0404432025
|EQS News ID:
|2135678
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2135678 12.05.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Aristocrat Group Corp
Analysen zu Aristocrat Group Corp
Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP
Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».
Was verbirgt sich hinter der #David-Schere? In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, warum diese Methode zur #Aktienbewertung eine echte Geheimwaffe ist – und was sie so treffsicher macht.
Gemeinsam mit David Kunz nehmen wir den Technologiegiganten #SAP unter die Lupe und zeigen anhand von fünf Kennzahlen, warum diese Aktie derzeit besonders spannend ist.:
✅ Umsatz
✅ EBIT
✅ EBIT Marge
✅ Dividende
✅ Gewinn pro Aktie
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositive Signale im Handelsstreit: SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Auftakt in die neue Woche fester. Die US-Börsen legen zum Wochenstart deutlich zu. Am Montag ging es an den Märkten in Fernost daneben ebenfalls nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}