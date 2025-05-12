Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’220 1.1%  SPI 16’721 1.1%  Dow 42’356 2.7%  DAX 23’567 0.3%  Euro 0.9378 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’392 1.6%  Gold 3’229 -2.9%  Bitcoin 85’808 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8467 1.5%  Öl 64.9 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
TMTG-Aktie trotzdem gesucht: Trump Media and Technology Group erzielt weiter kaum Umsätze - Rote Zahlen bleiben
Eli Lilly-Aktie höher: Eli Lillys Medikament mit positiven Studienergebnissen
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Microsoft und ChatGPT-Anbieter OpenAI sprechen über ihre Partnerschaft
Alphabet-Aktie steigt dennoch: Mexiko verklagt Google
"Sell in May": Warum Experten momentan davon abraten, die Börsenweisheit zu befolgen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.05.2025 20:33:42

EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corporation Begins Preliminary Steps for SR-211 Filing

Aristocrat Group
0.05 USD -7.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Aristocrat Group Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Aristocrat Group Corporation Begins Preliminary Steps for SR-211 Filing

12.05.2025 / 20:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC), a dynamic company with interests in the beverage and lifestyle branding sectors, today announced that it has initiated preliminary steps toward filing a Form 211 under SEC Rule 15c2-11 (commonly referred to as SR-211), as part of its broader strategy to enhance market visibility and enable public trading of its securities.

The SR-211 filing process is a critical step toward re-establishing quotation of the company’s stock on the OTC Markets. By beginning the preparatory process, Aristocrat Group Corporation is signaling its commitment to transparency, compliance, and long-term shareholder value.

“We are excited to begin this next phase in our corporate development,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corporation. “Filing an SR-211 represents a significant milestone in our journey to re-enter the public markets and provide our investors with improved access and liquidity.”

The Company is working closely with legal counsel and an experienced market maker to ensure the SR-211 filing is completed efficiently and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.

More details will be shared in the coming weeks as the company progresses through the application process.

About Aristocrat Group Corporation

Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC) is focused on building a diverse portfolio of high-potential brands across various lifestyle industries, including beverages, wellness, and premium consumer products. The Company is committed to delivering long-term growth and value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and strong corporate governance. For more information www.aristocratgroupcrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include all financial projections and any declarations regarding management's intents, beliefs or current expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements terminology such as "may," "will," "Should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Derek Sisson
derek@famousb.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Aristocrat Group Corp.

12.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aristocrat Group Corp.
United States
ISIN: US0404432025
EQS News ID: 2135678

 
End of News EQS News Service

2135678  12.05.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Aristocrat Group Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».

Was verbirgt sich hinter der #David-Schere? In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, warum diese Methode zur #Aktienbewertung eine echte Geheimwaffe ist – und was sie so treffsicher macht.
Gemeinsam mit David Kunz nehmen wir den Technologiegiganten #SAP unter die Lupe und zeigen anhand von fünf Kennzahlen, warum diese Aktie derzeit besonders spannend ist.:

✅ Umsatz
✅ EBIT
✅ EBIT Marge
✅ Dividende
✅ Gewinn pro Aktie

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Zoll-Deal & Bitcoin-Hype! Marktausblick Börse zu DAX, Gold, Ethereum & Aktien (Apple, Microsoft,...)
17:27 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zunehmender Risikoappetit
09:27 Pharmawerte heute im Fokus
09:04 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
09.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut, Swatch
08.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Huber + Suhner AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, SGS SA, Sonova Holding AG
08.05.25 Logitech wegen US-Zöllen unter Druck
07.05.25 Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’675.52 17.89 BKYSTU
Short 12’938.37 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’408.54 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’219.63 12.05.2025 17:30:25
Long 11’729.60 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’433.59 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’986.44 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis & Co. im Fokus: Neueste Trump-Pläne setzen Aktien teils unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Positive Signale im Handelsstreit: SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
"Sell in May": Warum Experten momentan davon abraten, die Börsenweisheit zu befolgen
Magnificent 7-Aktien um NVIDIA, Amazon, Tesla & Co. mit Kurssprung nach Zoll-Deal
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Kehrtwende im Handelsstreit: China und USA senken Zölle
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Microsoft und ChatGPT-Anbieter OpenAI sprechen über ihre Partnerschaft

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}