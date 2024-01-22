Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
22.01.2024 14:07:51

EQS-News: Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company, completes acquisition of Pennsylvania data center

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company, completes acquisition of Pennsylvania data center

22.01.2024 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company, completes acquisition of Pennsylvania data center
 

  • Acquisition of data center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania completed, accelerating Ardent’s co-location offering in the United States
  • 5MW site will be upgraded by Ardent to 20MW
  • Investment expands Northern Data Group’s ability to meet the demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions


Frankfurt/Main – 22 January 2024 – Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company and experts in data center design, build, and management, today announces it has completed the acquisition of a data center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

The finalization of this acquisition progresses Northern Data Group’s overall strategy to expand Ardent’s ability to bring high-density, liquid-cooled solutions to the market and provide co-location services for compute power across the United States and Europe.

By expanding Ardent Data Center’s portfolio of next-generation, high-density data centers, Northern Data Group can further address the surging demand for compute power needed for Generative AI and other HPC applications.

Ardent will upgrade the 7.5-acre site in Pennsylvania, retrofitting the 41,000-square-foot building with the latest liquid cooling technology to allow for additional power and maximize energy capacity. As a result, the site will become a cutting-edge, high-density data center environment, purpose-built to power the next generation of High-Performance Computing (HPC).

The current 5MW site will be expanded to its full 20MW capacity by H2 2025. Through Ardent’s deployment of the latest, critical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system alongside liquid-based cooling infrastructure, the site will become one of the most efficient in the industry, with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) targets of 1.2 or lower. Ardent will begin conversion immediately and expects to complete the upgrade by Q4 2024.

Ardent Data Centers has chosen Pittsburgh based on its favorable power pricing, access to the entire Eastern Seaboard with under 10ms latency to major US eastern hubs, and due to it being one of the safety metro regions for natural disaster, as per FEMA. The site is located at McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, in the Pittsburgh metro area.

Corey Needles, Managing Director, Ardent Data Centers, commented:
“Completing this acquisition is an important milestone in the execution of Ardent’s strategy to build and offer the most efficient, secure, and optimized infrastructure to power the next era of innovation enabled by HPC. We’re looking forward to beginning the retrofitting process as we shape it into a purpose-built facility that will join Ardent’s flagship European site in Boden, Sweden as another industry-leading HPC data center.”

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO, Northern Data Group, commented:
“Finalizing Ardent’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh site is a great way to kick off 2024, and a demonstration of the rapid progress across Northern Data Group. Our continued investment to enhance and expand Ardent’s data center portfolio will propel the execution of Ardent’s ambition to deliver future-ready data center environments and provide co-location services for compute power, across the United States and Europe. Northern Data Group’s proposition as a global HPC company is continuing to grow and we look forward to supporting further expansion of Ardent’s portfolio throughout the year.”

About Ardent Data Centers:

Ardent Data Centers is pioneering a new era of data center environments that give data-intensive organizations optimized performance, efficiency, and availability in the most sustainable way. Part of the Northern Data Group, we create optimized, secure, and highly available environments powered by the latest liquid cooling systems that enable organizations to get the most out of their hardware to offer additional power and better availability of on-demand, compute-as-a-service infrastructure. With a proven track record of designing and operating high-performance data centers for over twenty-five years, we’re pioneering a new era of efficiency, delivering greater performance, density, and availability.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

Media Inquiries:

Hawthorn Advisors
Email: northerndata@hawthornadvisors.com


22.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1820221

 
End of News EQS News Service

1820221  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

