22.01.2024 14:07:51
EQS-News: Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company, completes acquisition of Pennsylvania data center
The finalization of this acquisition progresses Northern Data Group’s overall strategy to expand Ardent’s ability to bring high-density, liquid-cooled solutions to the market and provide co-location services for compute power across the United States and Europe.
By expanding Ardent Data Center’s portfolio of next-generation, high-density data centers, Northern Data Group can further address the surging demand for compute power needed for Generative AI and other HPC applications.
Ardent will upgrade the 7.5-acre site in Pennsylvania, retrofitting the 41,000-square-foot building with the latest liquid cooling technology to allow for additional power and maximize energy capacity. As a result, the site will become a cutting-edge, high-density data center environment, purpose-built to power the next generation of High-Performance Computing (HPC).
The current 5MW site will be expanded to its full 20MW capacity by H2 2025. Through Ardent’s deployment of the latest, critical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system alongside liquid-based cooling infrastructure, the site will become one of the most efficient in the industry, with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) targets of 1.2 or lower. Ardent will begin conversion immediately and expects to complete the upgrade by Q4 2024.
Ardent Data Centers has chosen Pittsburgh based on its favorable power pricing, access to the entire Eastern Seaboard with under 10ms latency to major US eastern hubs, and due to it being one of the safety metro regions for natural disaster, as per FEMA. The site is located at McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, in the Pittsburgh metro area.
Ardent Data Centers is pioneering a new era of data center environments that give data-intensive organizations optimized performance, efficiency, and availability in the most sustainable way. Part of the Northern Data Group, we create optimized, secure, and highly available environments powered by the latest liquid cooling systems that enable organizations to get the most out of their hardware to offer additional power and better availability of on-demand, compute-as-a-service infrastructure. With a proven track record of designing and operating high-performance data centers for over twenty-five years, we’re pioneering a new era of efficiency, delivering greater performance, density, and availability.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Hawthorn Advisors
