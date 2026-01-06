EQS-News: AppSwarm Corp Announces the Launch of Starlor: A Cutting-Edge AI Face Swap App for Photos and Videos

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AppSwarm Aktie 29862772 / US03834T1025

06.01.2026 14:10:51

AppSwarm Corp Announces the Launch of Starlor: A Cutting-Edge AI Face Swap App for Photos and Videos

AppSwarm
0.00 USD -28.57%
EQS-News: AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
AppSwarm Corp Announces the Launch of Starlor: A Cutting-Edge AI Face Swap App for Photos and Videos

06.01.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - January 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, Starlor: AI Face Swap, now available exclusively on the Apple App Store. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/starlor-ai-face-swap-photo/id6756642811

Starlor is a powerful AI-driven face swap application for photos and videos, enabling users to create realistic, fun, and viral face swaps in just one tap. Leveraging state-of-the-art deep learning technology, Starlor delivers ultra-realistic transformations with accurate face detection, natural skin tone matching, smooth edge blending, and preserved facial expressions.

Key features that make Starlor stand out include:

•  AI Face Swap for Photos and Videos: Seamless swaps in selfies, portraits, group shots, or short clips with professional-quality results.

•  Group Face Swap: Automatically detects and swaps multiple faces in a single image or video.

•  Gender Change: Naturally transform appearances while maintaining realism and identity.

•  Meme Maker: Quickly turn photos into viral memes using trending templates.

•  Image Enhancer and Restore: Improve clarity, sharpen details, and revive old or damaged photos.

Designed for ease of use, Starlor requires no editing experience - users simply select a photo or video, choose the face to swap, and let the AI do the rest. Ideal for social media content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, Starlor empowers creators to produce entertaining and shareable media effortlessly.

Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm, stated, “Starlor represents our continued push into advanced AI-driven entertainment applications. As we expand our portfolio in 2026, we’re excited to bring fun, accessible tools like Starlor to users worldwide, building on the success of apps like BARAI and CALMI.”

Starlor is free to download, with in-app purchases available for premium features. It is compatible with iPhone, iPod touch, Mac (with Apple silicon), and Apple Vision, requiring iOS 13.0 or later. AppSwarm plans to launch its growing suite of mobile applications on the Google Play Store in the coming weeks. Additional details and timelines will be provided in future updates.

Download Starlor today on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/starlor-ai-face-swap-photo/id6756642811

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: 
AppSwarm, Corp.
918-706-5497
info@app-swarm.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

06.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AppSwarm Inc.
United States
ISIN: US03834T1025
EQS News ID: 2255428

 
End of News EQS News Service

2255428  06.01.2026 CET/CEST

