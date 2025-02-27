EQS-News: Applied Energetics Engages B2i Digital to Elevate Investor Engagement

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Applied Energetics Aktie [Valor: 3803460 / ISIN: US03819M1062]
27.02.2025 18:18:28

Applied Energetics Engages B2i Digital to Elevate Investor Engagement

Applied Energetics
0.80 USD 0.00%
EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Applied Energetics Engages B2i Digital to Elevate Investor Engagement

27.02.2025 / 18:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

B2i Digital to Showcase Applied Energetics' Advanced Directed Energy Technologies for Defense and Commercial Applications

AERG Joins the B2i Digital Featured Companies Program

NEW YORK, NY - February 27, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG), a leader in UltraShort Pulse Laser (USPL) technology, has been named a Featured Company. As part of the engagement, B2i Digital plans to utilize its platform to expand investor awareness of Applied Energetics', highlighting the company's innovative approach to addressing emerging national security threats.

"Applied Energetics is pioneering directed energy solutions that are critical to modern defense capabilities," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "With its proprietary USPL technology for defense markets, the company offers an interesting investment thesis. We are pleased to showcase its progress to a broader investor audience."

Applied Energetics' USPL technology is designed to deliver high-value effects against ISR sensors, unmanned systems, and other threats, in a compact size, weight, and power (SWaP) profile that allows for potential deployment on various platforms. Since mid-2022, the company has secured contracts with the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, and Navy, accelerating the development of its laser solutions.

"Partnering with B2i Digital supports our mission to advance awareness of our directed energy systems and their role in strengthening national defense," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "As global demand for counter-ISR and counter-UAS solutions continues to rise, we are focused on scaling our technology to meet mission-critical needs and deliver measurable results for our customers."

Applied Energetics operates from a 26,800-square-foot development and manufacturing facility at the University of Arizona Tech Park, equipped with a Class 1000 cleanroom and advanced laser labs. With a growing addressable market - projected to reach $32.1 billion for directed energy weapons by 2033[1] and $7.1 billion for counter-UAS by 2030[2] - the company is strategically positioned for potential long-term growth.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

27.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: B2i Digital, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US03819M1062
EQS News ID: 2093041

 
