EQS-News: Antimony Is Critical To American Defense And Tech, But Major Supply Concerns Persist - Nova Minerals Wants To Change That

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Although the wider shift in the economic paradigm has now focused on Gold due largely to the fear trade, forward-thinking investors are turning toward a less-appreciated commodity called antimony. A silvery-white metalloid, antimony at first blush may not look particularly remarkable. However, the element offers several key uses, including for defense applications, semiconductors and advanced battery technologies, and specialists in the field like Nova Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ: NVA) with its 514km2 Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska could play a critical role in securing a U.S. domestic supply chain for antimony, from mining to refining.

Historically, the defense industry utilized antimony to harden lead bullets and to strengthen tungsten steel, playing a vital role in World War II. Fast forward to modern times, antimony again occupies an important perch in geopolitics, this time in the economic battlegrounds. Specifically, the element represents a core component of advanced military hardware and high-tech products.

While the U.S. may be the leader across multiple innovative sectors, a critical dilemma clouds the overall narrative: the nation imports nearly all of its antimony. What’s more, a majority of these imports originate from China – which represents around 50% of global antimony mining and about 80% of global antimony processing. By logical deduction, this setup makes large portions of the American technological supply chain vulnerable to a double impact.

Not only is antimony controlled by a country with which the U.S. often has difficult relations, global demand for critical minerals continues to rise. According to Grand View Research, just the antimony market itself could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% to 2030, culminating in a valuation of $3.3 billion.

With tech powerhouses throughout the world racing for their share of essential resources, speculation toward antimony miners may rise, especially given that China recently banned exports of antimony to the U.S., leading to speculation antimony prices may rise to record highs after having already gained around 250% in 2024. Against such a backdrop, Nova Minerals has positioned itself to provide a critical resource while benefiting from a possible rise in demand.



Antimony Matters: A Surprising Economic And National Security Anchor

While the Congressional address by President Donald Trump was perhaps most notable for the high theater that the event generated, what was lost amid the noise was the relevance of the new administration’s mandate. Colloquially referred to as “drill, baby, drill,” President Trump’s main message struck a powerful, if not somewhat desperate chord: the U.S. risks major disruptions by adversarial powers if it doesn’t secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

As mentioned by research from the U.S. International Trade Commission, antimony is officially classified as a critical mineral. Therefore, the metalloid falls under the same category as rare earth elements, cobalt and uranium. Furthermore, the federal government recognizes antimony as an essential asset, facilitating economic stability – especially for its myriad uses in the tech industry – and promoting national defense.

In terms of the element’s commercial applications, tech firms integrate antimony into semiconductor products. It’s also utilized as a core component for lead-acid batteries. In addition, antimony’s chemical properties make it an effective commodity for fire retardants and shielding materials.

Within the energy sector, liquid metal batteries (LMBs) – an emerging innovation – use antimony. This technology is particularly exciting as it offers a potential alternative to lithium-ion batteries for grid-scale energy storage solutions.

As important as the element is to the vitality and viability of the U.S., the nation lacks a domestic source of the metalloid. Instead, China, Russia and Tajikistan (a former constituent republic of the Soviet Union) are the global leaders in antimony production. Therefore, any supply disruption could cripple American defense and industrial sectors, dramatically raising the stakes – and the relevance – for enterprises like Nova Minerals.



The Rise Of China And Its Impact On Global Supply Chains

Given that antimony and its supply distribution are largely determined by foreign governments unaligned with American or Western interests, the broader technological sector and other key industries face the prospect of downwind disturbances. However, the most challenging geopolitical factor in this relatively underappreciated commodity race is China.

Research cited by the U.S. International Trade Commission confirms that China dominates the global antimony supply chain. What’s more, Beijing hasn’t been shy about flexing its resource production muscle. In December of last year, the Chinese government announced draconian export restrictions on so-called “dual-use” technologies for civilian and military applications.

As the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) noted, the restriction specifically targeted the U.S. Conspicuously, the restrictions impose additional weight on previously announced controls on key elements, including the outright banning of shipments of antimony.

Trade conflicts between the U.S. and China are nothing new. However, the banning by the Chinese government of critical mineral exports to the U.S. – rather than a blanket restriction on all countries – is unparalleled. Not surprisingly, both defense contractors and semiconductor manufacturers sounded the alarm, warning of production slowdowns and increased costs.

On a more fundamental level, Beijing’s hardball tactics have caused the U.S. government to scramble to find alternative sources of antimony. This urgent need lays the groundwork for Nova Minerals and its efforts to drive resource independence.



Making Domestic Mining Great Again

During his Congressional address and throughout his time on the 2024 campaign trail, President Trump has made no qualms about his ambitions to seek holistic resource resilience. However, what gets lost in the political noise is that this broader initiative enjoys bipartisan support.

Nova Minerals could be ideally positioned within this wider geopolitical framework – and it all begins with its hometown advantage. Nova represents one of the few companies actively exploring for antimony in the U.S. What’s more, its flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project – located in Alaska – has already identified high-grade antimony in surface exploration results on six prospects across its large claims block.

The Frontier State itself, which is a resource haven, holds one of the few known U.S. deposits of antimony. In concert with the Trump administration’s efforts to bolster domestic supply chains, Nova Minerals potentially stands on fertile ground.

Beyond Estelle’s underlying resource potential, Alaska’s legislative backdrop facilitates significant advantages. Because Nova operates on state-owned land, the company benefits from faster permitting processes compared to projects on federally regulated land. Even better, Nova may enjoy the best of both worlds as the federal government – via defense procurement programs – is exploring funding opportunities for domestic resource development.

Of course, with opportunity comes competition – and Nova Minerals isn’t alone in its efforts to help secure U.S. resource independence. In particular, Perpetua Resources Corp is developing the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, an area which contains the metalloid. Additionally, United States Antimony Corporation represents one of the few existing North American producers of the namesake asset.

Still, Nova’s leadership team is confident in its distinctive offering. As stated earlier, Nova operates on state-owned land, whereas Perpetua’s Stibnite project conducts operations on federal land, thereby requiring approval from multiple agencies to receive green lights. This reality has already resulted in significant delays and legal challenges in the past. Furthermore, Nova focuses on new mining development, whereas United States Antimony is primarily involved with recycling the element.

From an overall production and expediency perspective, Nova Minerals seems to enjoy key advantages that place it ahead of the competition. Therefore, investors may want to research the underlying potential as the federal government pivots toward a new paradigm in the global resource supply chain.



Strategic Minerals And The Race For Supply Chain Security

Geopolitical tensions have turned obscure materials into front-page concerns, with antimony now commanding attention. Supply chain disruptions and soaring prices have forced policymakers to rethink mineral independence, making domestic production a strategic priority. China’s grip on exports has already sent shockwaves through the defense and tech industries, a reminder that resource security can no longer be taken for granted.

Amid the scramble for alternatives, Nova Minerals finds itself aligned with shifting policy priorities. Alaska’s resource-rich terrain, paired with regulatory advantages, offers a pathway to strengthening U.S. supply chains. As the demand for critical minerals accelerates, the company’s position in the broader landscape grows increasingly difficult to ignore.

