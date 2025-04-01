Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’720 1.0%  SPI 16’951 0.9%  Dow 42’002 1.0%  DAX 22’461 1.3%  Euro 0.9523 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’305 1.1%  Gold 3’133 0.3%  Bitcoin 73’946 1.4%  Dollar 0.8827 -0.2%  Öl 74.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ford-Aktie in Rot: IG Metall fordert Insolvenzschutz - Warnstreiks bei Ford angelaufen
J&J-Aktie sinkt: Johnson & Johnson scheitert erneut mit Fonds für Babypuder-Klagen
Lonza-Aktie knapp im Plus: Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen - Neue Organisationstruktur
NIO-Aktie legt zu: Starke Auslieferungszahlen - Luxusmodell ET9 gestartet
Gold-Silber-Verhältnis "extrem": Ist Silber jetzt die bessere Wahl?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.04.2025 14:36:35

EQS-News: Antimony Is Critical To American Defense And Tech, But Major Supply Concerns Persist - Nova Minerals Wants To Change That

Nova Minerals
0.20 EUR 15.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Environment/Green
Antimony Is Critical To American Defense And Tech, But Major Supply Concerns Persist - Nova Minerals Wants To Change That

01.04.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JE Insights, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Although the wider shift in the economic paradigm has now focused on Gold due largely to the fear trade, forward-thinking investors are turning toward a less-appreciated commodity called antimony. A silvery-white metalloid, antimony at first blush may not look particularly remarkable. However, the element offers several key uses, including for defense applications, semiconductors and advanced battery technologies, and specialists in the field like Nova Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ: NVA) with its 514km2 Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska could play a critical role in securing a U.S. domestic supply chain for antimony, from mining to refining.

67eafe4cda846f6488842e83_1

Historically, the defense industry utilized antimony to harden lead bullets and to strengthen tungsten steel, playing a vital role in World War II. Fast forward to modern times, antimony again occupies an important perch in geopolitics, this time in the economic battlegrounds. Specifically, the element represents a core component of advanced military hardware and high-tech products.

While the U.S. may be the leader across multiple innovative sectors, a critical dilemma clouds the overall narrative: the nation imports nearly all of its antimony. What’s more, a majority of these imports originate from China – which represents around 50% of global antimony mining and about 80% of global antimony processing. By logical deduction, this setup makes large portions of the American technological supply chain vulnerable to a double impact.

Not only is antimony controlled by a country with which the U.S. often has difficult relations, global demand for critical minerals continues to rise. According to Grand View Research, just the antimony market itself could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% to 2030, culminating in a valuation of $3.3 billion.

With tech powerhouses throughout the world racing for their share of essential resources, speculation toward antimony miners may rise, especially given that China recently banned exports of antimony to the U.S., leading to speculation antimony prices may rise to record highs after having already gained around 250% in 2024. Against such a backdrop, Nova Minerals has positioned itself to provide a critical resource while benefiting from a possible rise in demand.

Antimony Matters: A Surprising Economic And National Security Anchor

While the Congressional address by President Donald Trump was perhaps most notable for the high theater that the event generated, what was lost amid the noise was the relevance of the new administration’s mandate. Colloquially referred to as “drill, baby, drill,” President Trump’s main message struck a powerful, if not somewhat desperate chord: the U.S. risks major disruptions by adversarial powers if it doesn’t secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

As mentioned by research from the U.S. International Trade Commission, antimony is officially classified as a critical mineral. Therefore, the metalloid falls under the same category as rare earth elements, cobalt and uranium. Furthermore, the federal government recognizes antimony as an essential asset, facilitating economic stability – especially for its myriad uses in the tech industry – and promoting national defense.

In terms of the element’s commercial applications, tech firms integrate antimony into semiconductor products. It’s also utilized as a core component for lead-acid batteries. In addition, antimony’s chemical properties make it an effective commodity for fire retardants and shielding materials.

Within the energy sector, liquid metal batteries (LMBs) – an emerging innovation – use antimony. This technology is particularly exciting as it offers a potential alternative to lithium-ion batteries for grid-scale energy storage solutions.

As important as the element is to the vitality and viability of the U.S., the nation lacks a domestic source of the metalloid. Instead, China, Russia and Tajikistan (a former constituent republic of the Soviet Union) are the global leaders in antimony production. Therefore, any supply disruption could cripple American defense and industrial sectors, dramatically raising the stakes – and the relevance – for enterprises like Nova Minerals.

The Rise Of China And Its Impact On Global Supply Chains

Given that antimony and its supply distribution are largely determined by foreign governments unaligned with American or Western interests, the broader technological sector and other key industries face the prospect of downwind disturbances. However, the most challenging geopolitical factor in this relatively underappreciated commodity race is China.

Research cited by the U.S. International Trade Commission confirms that China dominates the global antimony supply chain. What’s more, Beijing hasn’t been shy about flexing its resource production muscle. In December of last year, the Chinese government announced draconian export restrictions on so-called “dual-use” technologies for civilian and military applications.

As the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) noted, the restriction specifically targeted the U.S. Conspicuously, the restrictions impose additional weight on previously announced controls on key elements, including the outright banning of shipments of antimony.

Trade conflicts between the U.S. and China are nothing new. However, the banning by the Chinese government of critical mineral exports to the U.S. – rather than a blanket restriction on all countries – is unparalleled. Not surprisingly, both defense contractors and semiconductor manufacturers sounded the alarm, warning of production slowdowns and increased costs.

On a more fundamental level, Beijing’s hardball tactics have caused the U.S. government to scramble to find alternative sources of antimony. This urgent need lays the groundwork for Nova Minerals and its efforts to drive resource independence.

Making Domestic Mining Great Again

During his Congressional address and throughout his time on the 2024 campaign trail, President Trump has made no qualms about his ambitions to seek holistic resource resilience. However, what gets lost in the political noise is that this broader initiative enjoys bipartisan support.

Nova Minerals could be ideally positioned within this wider geopolitical framework – and it all begins with its hometown advantage. Nova represents one of the few companies actively exploring for antimony in the U.S. What’s more, its flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project – located in Alaska – has already identified high-grade antimony in surface exploration results on six prospects across its large claims block.

The Frontier State itself, which is a resource haven, holds one of the few known U.S. deposits of antimony. In concert with the Trump administration’s efforts to bolster domestic supply chains, Nova Minerals potentially stands on fertile ground.

Beyond Estelle’s underlying resource potential, Alaska’s legislative backdrop facilitates significant advantages. Because Nova operates on state-owned land, the company benefits from faster permitting processes compared to projects on federally regulated land. Even better, Nova may enjoy the best of both worlds as the federal government – via defense procurement programs – is exploring funding opportunities for domestic resource development.

Of course, with opportunity comes competition – and Nova Minerals isn’t alone in its efforts to help secure U.S. resource independence. In particular, Perpetua Resources Corp is developing the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, an area which contains the metalloid. Additionally, United States Antimony Corporation represents one of the few existing North American producers of the namesake asset.

Still, Nova’s leadership team is confident in its distinctive offering. As stated earlier, Nova operates on state-owned land, whereas Perpetua’s Stibnite project conducts operations on federal land, thereby requiring approval from multiple agencies to receive green lights. This reality has already resulted in significant delays and legal challenges in the past. Furthermore, Nova focuses on new mining development, whereas United States Antimony is primarily involved with recycling the element.

From an overall production and expediency perspective, Nova Minerals seems to enjoy key advantages that place it ahead of the competition. Therefore, investors may want to research the underlying potential as the federal government pivots toward a new paradigm in the global resource supply chain.

Strategic Minerals And The Race For Supply Chain Security

Geopolitical tensions have turned obscure materials into front-page concerns, with antimony now commanding attention. Supply chain disruptions and soaring prices have forced policymakers to rethink mineral independence, making domestic production a strategic priority. China’s grip on exports has already sent shockwaves through the defense and tech industries, a reminder that resource security can no longer be taken for granted.

Amid the scramble for alternatives, Nova Minerals finds itself aligned with shifting policy priorities. Alaska’s resource-rich terrain, paired with regulatory advantages, offers a pathway to strengthening U.S. supply chains. As the demand for critical minerals accelerates, the company’s position in the broader landscape grows increasingly difficult to ignore.

Featured photo courtesy of Nova Minerals.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

01.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: AU000000NVA2
EQS News ID: 2109976

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109976  01.04.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu Nova Minerals

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern

Wie wäre es, Monat für Monat einen verlässlichen Cashflow aus dem Aktienmarkt zu generieren - unabhängig davon, ob die Kurse steigen oder fallen? Kein Aprilscherz!

Einfach anmelden und dabei sein!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

n dieser aktuellen Ausgabe analysieren Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG) die gegenwärtige Lage an den globalen Finanzmärkten.

📌 Themen im Überblick:

📉 Schuldenpolitik in Deutschland und der EU – Sondervermögen, Infrastrukturpakete & Reaktionen der Anleihemärkte
🏦 Zinspolitik der EZB – Welche Wirkung hat die aktuelle Senkung wirklich?
🇺🇸 USA im Wahljahr – Trumps neue Wirtschaftspläne & mögliche Folgen für Handel und Märkte
📊 Wachstumstrends im Vergleich – Warum Europa wirtschaftlich hinter den USA zurückfällt
⚠️ Belastungsfaktoren für Aktienmärkte – Gewinnrückgänge, Insolvenzen, Kreditrisiken

📈 Ergänzt durch zahlreiche aktuelle Charts, Hintergrunddaten und konkrete Einschätzungen zu unterschiedlichen Anlageklassen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:07 Holcim – Milliardeninvestitionen und Fokus auf Dividende
13:24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
13:22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
09:24 Marktüberblick: Gold mit stärkstem Quartal seit 1986
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Monatsausklang
31.03.25 Logo WHS PVH Corp. Aktienanalyse – Calvin Klein und Tommy Hilfiger unter einem Dach vereint
31.03.25 FAQ: Soybean Oilshare futures and options
31.03.25 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV
28.03.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’194.19 19.84 BVKSPU
Short 13’470.72 13.80 BP9SUU
Short 13’993.98 8.76 BSNS9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’722.45 01.04.2025 14:36:33
Long 12’200.00 19.46
Long 11’920.00 13.72
Long 11’440.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Zollsorgen belasten: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen sehr schwach -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT stärkt Partnerschaft mit tschechischem Militär
Trotz negativer Stimmung: Deutsche Bank erwartet keinen US-Börsencrash
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Nachmittag nach
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert zweistellig hoch: Liefervertrag mit OGT Solar für Italien abgeschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA stellt Zukunftsstrategie vor - Analysten bleiben nach GTC-Konferenz optimistisch
Analysten sehen bei Novo Nordisk-Aktie Potenzial

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}