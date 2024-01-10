|
EQS-News: Another successful fast-growth quarter for Redcare Pharmacy, completing full year 2023 at the very upper end of its guidance.
Another successful fast-growth quarter for Redcare Pharmacy, completing full year 2023 at the very upper end of its guidance.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 10 January 2024. Redcare Pharmacy’s release of preliminary and unaudited sales data for Q4 and full year 2023 shows that the Group achieved the highest sales ever in a single quarter as well as record sales for the whole year, reaching the top end of its guidance for 2023 of EUR 1.7-1.8bn total sales. In Q4, Group sales amounted to EUR 531 million, an increase of 62.1% from the previous year’s EUR 328 million. Excluding MediService, sales were EUR 402 million. For the entire year, Group sales increased from EUR 1.2 billion sales last year to EUR 1.8 billion this year. Non-Rx grew 23.3% in Q4, and 24.9% or by EUR 267M to EUR 1.3 billion for total 2023.
Redcare Pharmacy’s CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments: “During 2023 we as Redcare Pharmacy set many new records and proved our ability to generate strong growth and improve our profitability at the same time. We continued to achieve high customer satisfaction, seamlessly handling increased volumes and a growing active customer base, and expanded our leadership throughout Europe. We thank our colleagues for their dedication and for achieving these great results.”
In Q4, sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased by 69% to EUR 440 million (Q4 2022: EUR 261 million). Excluding MediService, sales in DACH grew by 19% to EUR 311 million. Non-Rx sales in DACH increased 19% to EUR 271 million (Q4 2022: EUR 227 million), while prescription medication sales (Rx) rose by 397% to EUR 169 million. Excluding the sales of MediService, Rx sales were EUR 40 million in Q4, a growth of 17% versus the prior year. In full year 2023, sales in the DACH segment grew 55% and reached EUR 1.5 billion (FY 2022: EUR 940 million).
In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sales increased 36% to EUR 91 million in Q4 (Q4 2022: EUR 67 million). In full year 2023, growth in International stood at 31%, with sales at EUR 345 million (FY 2022: EUR 264 million).
All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full annual report for the fiscal year 2023 on 5 March 2024.
Investor Relations Contact:
Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)
investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)
About Redcare Pharmacy
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 10 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
10.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1811427
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1811427 10.01.2024 CET/CEST
