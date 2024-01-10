Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Redcare Pharmacy Aktie [Valor: 34117753 / ISIN: NL0012044747]
10.01.2024 06:45:03

EQS-News: Another successful fast-growth quarter for Redcare Pharmacy, completing full year 2023 at the very upper end of its guidance.

Redcare Pharmacy
132.34 CHF 3.33%
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Another successful fast-growth quarter for Redcare Pharmacy, completing full year 2023 at the very upper end of its guidance.

10.01.2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Another successful fast-growth quarter for Redcare Pharmacy, completing full year 2023 at the very upper end of its guidance. 

  • Q4 total sales EUR 531M, year-over-year growth 62%, excluding MediService 23%.
  • Full year total sales EUR 1.8bn vs. guidance of EUR 1.7-1.8bn, a growth of 49%. Excluding MediService, growth was 24%.
  • Non-Rx sales grew 23% to EUR 362M in Q4 and 25% to EUR 1.3bn during full year 2023 (vs. latest guidance of 20-30% for full year 2023).
  • Active customer base increased by 0.3M in Q4 to 10.8M, year over year up 1.5M.
  • Net promoter score again strong at 68 in Q4 and 71 for full year.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 10 January 2024. Redcare Pharmacy’s release of preliminary and unaudited sales data for Q4 and full year 2023 shows that the Group achieved the highest sales ever in a single quarter as well as record sales for the whole year, reaching the top end of its guidance for 2023 of EUR 1.7-1.8bn total sales. In Q4, Group sales amounted to EUR 531 million, an increase of 62.1% from the previous year’s EUR 328 million. Excluding MediService, sales were EUR 402 million. For the entire year, Group sales increased from EUR 1.2 billion sales last year to EUR 1.8 billion this year. Non-Rx grew 23.3% in Q4, and 24.9% or by EUR 267M to EUR 1.3 billion for total 2023.  

Redcare Pharmacy’s CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments: “During 2023 we as Redcare Pharmacy set many new records and proved our ability to generate strong growth and improve our profitability at the same time. We continued to achieve high customer satisfaction, seamlessly handling increased volumes and a growing active customer base, and expanded our leadership throughout Europe. We thank our colleagues for their dedication and for achieving these great results.”

In Q4, sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased by 69% to EUR 440 million (Q4 2022: EUR 261 million). Excluding MediService, sales in DACH grew by 19% to EUR 311 million. Non-Rx sales in DACH increased 19% to EUR 271 million (Q4 2022: EUR 227 million), while prescription medication sales (Rx) rose by 397% to EUR 169 million. Excluding the sales of MediService, Rx sales were EUR 40 million in Q4, a growth of 17% versus the prior year. In full year 2023, sales in the DACH segment grew 55% and reached EUR 1.5 billion (FY 2022: EUR 940 million).

In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sales increased 36% to EUR 91 million in Q4 (Q4 2022: EUR 67 million). In full year 2023, growth in International stood at 31%, with sales at EUR 345 million (FY 2022: EUR 264 million).

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full annual report for the fiscal year 2023 on 5 March 2024.

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

 

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

 

About Redcare Pharmacy

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 10 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.

 


10.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1811427

 
End of News EQS News Service

1811427  10.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

