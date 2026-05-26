EQS-News: Annual Report for the 2025 financial year published

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Annual Report for the 2025 financial year published



26.05.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

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Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year. The entire Annual Report 2025 is available at the following Website: Annual Report 2025

26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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