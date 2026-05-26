EQS-News: Annual Report for the 2025 financial year published
CHAPTERS Group Aktie
VALOR
2175722
/
ISIN
DE0006618309
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
EQS-News: Annual Report for the 2025 financial year published
EQS-News:
CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Annual Report for the 2025 financial year published
26.05.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year.
The entire Annual Report 2025 is available at the following Website:
Annual Report 2025
26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by
EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone:
+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax:
+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail:
ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet:
www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN:
DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN:
661830, A254TL
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID:
2333422
End of News
EQS News Service
2333422 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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