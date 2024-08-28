EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Netfonds AG with high shareholder approval

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Netfonds AG with high shareholder approval



28.08.2024 / 13:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Annual General Meeting of Netfonds AG with high shareholder approval



Hamburg, 28 August 2024 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the financial industry, held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg yesterday. Of the company's share capital, 58.32 per cent of all no-par value shares were represented.



Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Schwantge welcomed the shareholders and guided them through the event. During the course of the Annual General Meeting, CEO Martin Steinmeyer and CFO Peer Reichelt reported on the 2023 financial year and presented the company's latest developments and strategies.



All items on the agenda that were put to the vote were approved with very high approval ratings in line with the management's proposal. The payment of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share was also approved. The resolutions were passed in detail as follows:

Agenda item Resolution proposal Consent TOP 2 Accepted 94.65 % TOP 3a Accepted 92.75 % TOP 3b Accepted 94.65 % TOP 3c Accepted 93.80 % TOP 3d Accepted 94.62 % TOP 4a Accepted 94.56 % TOP 4b Accepted 92.96 % TOP 4c Accepted 94.65 % TOP 5 Accepted 94.65 % TOP 6a Accepted 93.07 % TOP 6b Accepted 93.07 % TOP 6c Accepted 93.07 % TOP 7 Accepted 94.63 % TOP 8 Accepted 94.63 % TOP 9 Accepted 94.61 %



Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de.



Contact

Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Philip Angrabeit

Phone: +49 40 822 267 142

E-mail: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA. - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the financial industry, held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg yesterday. Of the company's share capital, 58.32 per cent of all no-par value shares were represented.Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Schwantge welcomed the shareholders and guided them through the event. During the course of the Annual General Meeting, CEO Martin Steinmeyer and CFO Peer Reichelt reported on the 2023 financial year and presented the company's latest developments and strategies.All items on the agenda that were put to the vote were approved with very high approval ratings in line with the management's proposal. The payment of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share was also approved. The resolutions were passed in detail as follows:Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de.Netfonds AGHeidenkampsweg 7320097 HamburgGermanyPhilip AngrabeitPhone: +49 40 822 267 142E-mail: pangrabeit@netfonds.deThe Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

