Masterflex Aktie [Valor: 1091276 / ISIN: DE0005492938]
05.07.2024 14:20:04

EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Masterflex SE approves dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

Masterflex
9.68 CHF 9.76%
EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Masterflex SE approves dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

05.07.2024 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Masterflex SE approves dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

Gelsenkirchen, July 05, 2024 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today held its Annual General Meeting 2024 in Gelsenkirchen.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Management Board and Supervisory Board proposal and resolved a dividend per share of EUR 0.25 (previous year: EUR 0.20) for the 2023 financial year. This means that a total of around EUR 2,404,583 (2022: EUR 1,923,667) of Masterflex SE's net retained profits of EUR 21,419,446 will be distributed. The remaining net retained profits of EUR 19,014,863 will be carried forward to new account.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE for the 2023 financial year and approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. In his speech, CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin particularly highlighted the record operating EBIT of EUR 12.6 million achieved on the earnings side and the profitability level of 12.4% completed with the corresponding operating EBIT margin. Thanks to a successful start to the year in the first quarter of 2024, he also confirmed the forecast for the financial year 2024, which envisages revenues in a range of EUR 100 million to EUR 107 million and EBIT of between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.

As part of his medium to long-term outlook, Dr Bastin focused in particular on the HERO@ZERO program for the future. As the market leader in the field of hose and connection systems, Masterflex aims to gradually transform its business model into a circular economy by 2035. The extended focus on the second half of the product life cycle will create a new market for Masterflex with corresponding positive impetus for medium to long-term business development.

"We are proud that we have kept our promise to further expand profitability with a year-on-year increase in the operating EBIT margin from 11.4% to 12.4% and that we have achieved new historic records for EBITDA and EBIT in the financial 2023 year despite a thoroughly challenging environment. We are entering the next growth phase for Masterflex with a revolutionary approach. The transformation planned for the coming years utilizing the HERO@ZERO future programme towards a circular economy means expanding the business model to include services related to digitized hose and connection technology with predictable revenue and reduced resource consumption. With this expansion, our customers benefit from greater transparency in the supply chain, cost reduction, waste reduction and, above all, a convenient solution for future regulatory challenges. With our pioneering role in this area, we are also further expanding our leading competitive position," says Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex Group.

The voting presence was 57.70%. Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2024 and the detailed voting results are available for download at www.masterflexgroup.com in the Investor Relations section.


About Masterflex SE:
The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.

IR Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)89 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 


05.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)209 970770
Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733
E-mail: info@masterflexgroup.com
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN: DE0005492938
WKN: 549 293
Indices: Prime all share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1937969

 
End of News EQS News Service

1937969  05.07.2024 CET/CEST

