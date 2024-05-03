EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG approves squeeze-out

EQS-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG approves squeeze-out



03.05.2024

Wiesbaden, 3 May 2024 – The ordinary Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG adopted the resolution concerning the squeeze-out under the German Public Limited Companies Act, thus resolving the transfer of shares held by minority shareholders to the main shareholder, Atlantic BidCo GmbH. As announced, the cash compensation amounts to € 33.20 per share. The main shareholder's request for the transfer of the shares held by remaining shareholders was adopted with a majority of 99.12 per cent of the votes cast.

The agenda also called for elections of Supervisory Board members, due to the fact that the regular terms of office of Prof. Dr Hermann Wagner, Denis Hall and Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting. The following persons were elected – or re-elected – as shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board: Maximilian Rinke (Senior Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.), Denis Hall (former Chief Risk Officer, Global Consumer Banking, GE Capital) and Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter (Managing Director of Atlantic BidCo GmbH).

The Annual General Meeting also approved all other agenda items with a large majority of more than 98 per cent.

Contacts for the media:

Margarita Thiel

Phone: +49 611 348 2306

Mobile: +49 171 2069740

margarita.thiel@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge

Phone: +49 611 348 2280

Mobile: +49 171 8667919

christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com



Contact for investors:

Aareal Bank AG – Investor Relations

Phone: +49 611 348 3009

ir@aareal-bank.com



About Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage, and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. Aareal Bank Group provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents, Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. Aareal Bank Group’s business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects as an integral part of this strategy.

Aareal Bank AG comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group’s property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner – combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Its subsidiary Aareon, Europe’s trusted provider of SaaS solutions for the property industry, represents the third business segment. Committed to connecting people, process, and property, Aareon brings the ecosystem closer together. Aareon’s Property Management System promotes efficient property management and maintenance, enabling superior digital experiences for everyone involved.