EQS-News: ANDRITZ extends contract of CEO Joachim Schönbeck until 2032

Andritz
63.99 CHF 0.86%
EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ANDRITZ extends contract of CEO Joachim Schönbeck until 2032

04.03.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, MARCH 4, 2026. The Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ Group today unanimously approved an extension of the contract of President and CEO, Dr. Joachim Schönbeck. His current mandate, originally running until April 2027, has been extended by five years, to April 2032.

Dr. Schönbeck joined the ANDRITZ Executive Board in 2014 and was appointed President and CEO of ANDRITZ in 2022. Under his leadership, the international technology group has further strengthened its strategic positioning, expanded its portfolio in key growth markets, and continued to drive forward innovation and growth across all business areas, with a particular emphasis on decarbonization, digitalization, and customer service.

“The Supervisory Board has full confidence in Joachim Schönbeck’s leadership in combining sustainable growth with further improving profitability. The extension provides continuity and stability for ANDRITZ, its customers, employees, and shareholders,” said Wolfgang Leitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Commenting on the contract extension, Dr. Schönbeck said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and confidence. It is an honor to continue working with this excellent team for the benefit of ANDRITZ and its stakeholders.”

– End –

PRESS RELEASE AND IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
The press release and image are available for download at andritz.com/news. The image may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “Photo: Ian Ehm”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Niklas Jelinek
Media Relations
niklas.jelinek@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.

 

 


04.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Strasse 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2285730

 
End of News EQS News Service

2285730  04.03.2026 CET/CEST

