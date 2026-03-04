EQS-News: ANDRITZ extends contract of CEO Joachim Schönbeck until 2032

GRAZ, MARCH 4, 2026. The Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ Group today unanimously approved an extension of the contract of President and CEO, Dr. Joachim Schönbeck. His current mandate, originally running until April 2027, has been extended by five years, to April 2032.
Dr. Schönbeck joined the ANDRITZ Executive Board in 2014 and was appointed President and CEO of ANDRITZ in 2022. Under his leadership, the international technology group has further strengthened its strategic positioning, expanded its portfolio in key growth markets, and continued to drive forward innovation and growth across all business areas, with a particular emphasis on decarbonization, digitalization, and customer service.
“The Supervisory Board has full confidence in Joachim Schönbeck’s leadership in combining sustainable growth with further improving profitability. The extension provides continuity and stability for ANDRITZ, its customers, employees, and shareholders,” said Wolfgang Leitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Commenting on the contract extension, Dr. Schönbeck said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and confidence. It is an honor to continue working with this excellent team for the benefit of ANDRITZ and its stakeholders.”
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.
As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.