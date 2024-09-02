Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’451 0.1%  SPI 16’514 0.1%  Dow 41’563 0.6%  DAX 18’931 0.1%  Euro 0.9428 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’973 0.3%  Gold 2’500 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’816 2.2%  Dollar 0.8515 0.2%  Öl 77.3 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
August 2024: Analysten sehen bei der Shell-Aktie Potenzial
Yen Carry Trades waren gestern: Jetzt nehmen Anleger den Schweizer Franken ins Visier
Rally vor dem Aus? Indikatoren zeigen ein mögliches Goldpreis-Top an
Wie Experten die NEL ASA-Aktie im August einstuften
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ams Aktie [Symbol: AMS / Valor: 24924656]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.09.2024 19:08:37

EQS-News: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

ams
1.09 CHF 3.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

02.09.2024 / 19:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

  • Sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets completed
  • Sales price of approx. EUR 45m in cash received
  • Strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’ on track

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (2 September 2024) -- ams OSRAM (six: AMS) has closed the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for approx. EUR 45 million in cash.

“I am pleased that the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies, has been closed according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. “Exiting the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business is a key element of our strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’. We are fully on track in executing the program for delivering the promised run-rate savings of EUR 75 million by end of this year and EUR 150 million by end of 2025 compared to 2023 actuals.”   

Executing the ‘Re-establish-the-Base’ program 

On 27 July 2023, ams OSRAM announced its strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’, focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth. In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, selling relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business had been defined as a key element.  

On 7 May 2024, the company announced the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business for EUR 45 million in cash to Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi’an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China). The transferred assets consist of facilities in Singapore and Switzerland, Research & Development capacities and linked Intellectual Property.

The transaction closed, today, and ams OSRAM has received the transaction price in cash from Focuslight Technologies.

 

 

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.  

 
With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. 
 
Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com  

Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.  

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube 

 

For further information

 

Investor Relations   Media Relations

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel    Bernd Hops

Senior Vice President    Senior Vice President

Investor Relation    Corporate Communications

T: +43 3136 500-0                    T: +43 3136 500-0

investor@ams-osram.com   press@ams-osram.com

 

 

 


02.09.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1979951

 
End of News EQS News Service

1979951  02.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979951&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu ams AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten