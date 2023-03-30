|
30.03.2023 19:43:13
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Rainer Irle appointed CFO of ams OSRAM
|
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Rainer Irle appointed CFO of ams OSRAM
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 March 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Rainer Irle has been appointed as CFO of ams OSRAM as of 1 July 2023. Rainer Irle (53) has been CFO of Siltronic AG, one of the worlds largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, since 2013. A long time veteran of the semiconductor industry, he held various finance executive management roles within Siltronic and Wacker Chemie AG and was instrumental for establishing Siltronic as a listed company in the German MDax.
Rainer Irle started his career with A.T. Kearney and Deutsche Bank and holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden and a Business Administration and Engineering diploma from Siegen University.
Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, noted: With Rainer Irle, we gain a seasoned CFO with a strong semiconductor industry history, who has well-honed operating skills and a proven track record of creating value. His international experience in classic finance areas coupled with managerial experience in HR, merger and acquisitions, manufacturing, procurement, technology and innovation mean a strong executive in this important role. We welcome Rainer Irle to the worldwide ams OSRAM community.
Ingo Bank, CFO of ams OSRAM, will leave the company at the end of April. In the interim, the newly appointed CEO Aldo Kamper, who will join the company as of 1 April 2023, will act as CFO of ams OSRAM.
