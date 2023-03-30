SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9985 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'094 1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
30.03.2023 19:43:13

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Rainer Irle appointed CFO of ams OSRAM

ams
7.02 CHF 0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ams-OSRAM AG: Rainer Irle appointed CFO of ams OSRAM

30.03.2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rainer Irle appointed CFO of ams OSRAM

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 March 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Rainer Irle has been appointed as CFO of ams OSRAM as of 1 July 2023. Rainer Irle (53) has been CFO of Siltronic AG, one of the worlds largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, since 2013. A long time veteran of the semiconductor industry, he held various finance executive management roles within Siltronic and Wacker Chemie AG and was instrumental for establishing Siltronic as a listed company in the German MDax.

Rainer Irle started his career with A.T. Kearney and Deutsche Bank and holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden and a Business Administration and Engineering diploma from Siegen University.

Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, noted: With Rainer Irle, we gain a seasoned CFO with a strong semiconductor industry history, who has well-honed operating skills and a proven track record of creating value. His international experience in classic finance areas coupled with managerial experience in HR, merger and acquisitions, manufacturing, procurement, technology and innovation mean a strong executive in this important role. We welcome Rainer Irle to the worldwide ams OSRAM community.

Ingo Bank, CFO of ams OSRAM, will leave the company at the end of April. In the interim, the newly appointed CEO Aldo Kamper, who will join the company as of 1 April 2023, will act as CFO of ams OSRAM.

 

Press Contact:

Media Relations    

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG

Amy Flécher     Hilary McGuinness

Vice President Corporate Communications   Head of Public Relations

T +43 664 8816 2121    T: +49 151 276 70 184

press@ams-osram.com    press@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com     ams-osram.com
 

About ams OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube


30.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1597515

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597515  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

