EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics

ams Aktie
04.04.2023 17:40:03

ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics

ams
6.86 CHF -2.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics

04.04.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    ams OSRAM confirms the finalization of the divestiture of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics 
    This closing represents the last of the communicated disposals following the acquisition of OSRAM
    ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (4 April 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the disposal of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics, a global supplier of LED drivers, has closed. 

The Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people and operates widely across a large number of European and Asian countries. Inventronics is a publicly traded company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Inventronics maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. Sales offices in major markets around the world service customers in more than 100 countries.

With this closing all risks and benefits of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia have transferred to Inventronics. This closing represents the completion of the communicated planned divestitures following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business. The announcement represents an important milestone as ams OSRAM implements its strategy to divest businesses that are not core to the companys strategy and to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing. The total proceeds from these divestitures have increased to well above EUR 550 million which is meaningfully higher than the initial expectation. 

For more information on Inventronics please visit inventronicsglobal.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com. 

Press Contact:

Media Relations                                                  Investor Relations
ams-OSRAM AG                                                     ams-OSRAM AG
Amy Flécher                                                            Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Marketing Communications                               Head of Investor Relations
T +43 664 8816 2121                                              T +43 3136 500 31211
press@ams-osram.com                                           investor@ams-osram.com
ams-osram.com                                                       ams-osram.com

ams-OSRAM AG
Hilary McGuinness
Head of Public Relations
T: +49 151 276 70 184
press@ams-osram.com
ams-osram.com
                                              

About ams OSRAM
 
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube
 

04.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1601081

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601081  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

