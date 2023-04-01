|
01.04.2023 07:15:05
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: Aldo Kamper officially joins ams OSRAM as CEO
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Aldo Kamper officially joins ams OSRAM as CEO
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (1 April 2023) ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, today announced that Aldo Kamper has become active in his role as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at the company. He was appointed and announced in this role by the ams OSRAM Supervisory Board on 30 January 2023. Aldo Kamper has also been appointed CEO of ams OSRAM group subsidiary OSRAM Licht AG as of 1 April 2023.
With almost thirty years of experience, Aldo Kamper is a veteran of the semiconductor industry and a seasoned CEO. He joins the company from Leoni AG, where he was President and CEO of the Leoni Group. Aldo Kamper started his career with OSRAM, and after various roles including numerous management positions, he assumed the role of President and CEO of the Opto Semiconductors business unit. During his career he pioneered the development of microLED technology, dynamic forward lighting and LED performance roadmaps for new applications such as horticulture lighting.
I am very excited to lead this company, working with our teams and Supervisory Board to further develop our strategic focus and execution ability, said Kamper. ams OSRAM's expertise in emitting, sensing and processing light makes us the partner of choice for many industries. We have an outstanding portfolio of products, technologies and solutions that enable innovative, market-changing applications for the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors. We are at the forefront of development in optical semiconductor technology, including the industrialization of our leading microLED technology. I believe that we have exceptional potential to deliver new, additional value to our customers.
As of today, Aldo Kamper also assumes the role of CEO of OSRAM Licht AG, which is a subsidiary of ams OSRAM Group. He succeeds Ingo Bank who will leave ams OSRAM at the end of April 2023.
ams OSRAM combines sensing and emitting to make journeys safer, medical diagnoses more accurate, industrial applications more efficient and everyday moments of communication a richer experience.
For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com.
