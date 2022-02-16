EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann extended

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann extended



16.02.2022 / 18:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ranshofen, February 16, 2022



AMAG Austria Metall AG: Contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann extended

- Early extension of contracts of CEO Gerald Mayer and COO Helmut Kaufmann

- Both have served on the AMAG Management Board since 2007

- Continuity in growth course of AMAG Austria Metall AG thereby ensured

At today's Supervisory Board meeting of AMAG Austria Metall AG, a resolution has been passed to implement an early extension of the contracts of Chief Executive Officer Gerald Mayer and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Helmut Kaufmann. The term of Gerald Mayer's contract was thereby extended until December 31, 2025. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann's contract runs until April 30, 2026.

Gerald Mayer has been active as CEO of AMAG since March 2019. His scope of responsibility also includes the financial agendas for which he has already been responsible as Chief Financial Officer since 2007. Dr. Helmut Kaufmann has been COO at AMAG since 2007. Since June 2019, the AMAG Management Board team has been completed by Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci whose contract was also extended early, in September of the previous year, by a four-year period until May 31, 2026.

Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG: "AMAG's proven Management Board team has successfully implemented the company's strategic expansion plans in recent years and has confidently handled the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will continue to drive AMAG's growth course in a dynamic market in the years ahead. The early extension of the Management Board contracts of Gerald Mayer and Helmut Kaufmann ensures consistency and enables the sustainable and structured further development of a successful company."



Photo 1: AMAG Austria Metall AG Management Board (from left to right): Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gerald Mayer and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Victor Breguncci

About the AMAG Group



AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and flat rolled products for highly varied industries such as the aircraft, automotive, sports equipment, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging industries. The Canadian smelter Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 % interest, produces high-quality primary aluminium, while maintaining an exemplary net ecological footprint. At AMAG components, based in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), ready-to-install metal parts are also manufactured for the aircraft industry.

Investor contact Press contact Christoph M. Gabriel Leopold Pöcksteiner Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2205 Email: investorrelations@amag.at Email: publicrelations@amag.at Website: www.amag-al4u.com

Note

The forecasts, budgets and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this publication were compiled based on all information presently available to AMAG. In the event that the assumptions underlying these forecasts prove to be incorrect, targets be missed, or risks materialise, actual results may depart from those currently anticipated. We are not obligated to revise these forecasts in the light of new information or future events.

This report was prepared and the data contained in it verified with the greatest possible care. Nevertheless, misprints and rounding and transmission errors cannot be entirely ruled out. In particular, AMAG and its representatives do not assume any responsibility for the completeness and correctness of information included in this publication. This publication is also available in German. In cases of doubt, the German-language version takes precedence.

This publication does not comprise either a recommendation or a solicitation to either purchase or sell securities of AMAG.