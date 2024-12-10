EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

10.12.2024

Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

Trostberg, December 10, 2024 – LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH have informed Alzchem Group AG (ISIN DE000A2YNT30, WKN A2YNT3, Prime Standard) today that they intend to sell a total of up to 250.000 shares of Alzchem Group AG in a private placement. According to their announcement, LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH are pursuing the goal of increasing the free float and thus the liquidity of the Alzchem share with this sale while remaining clearly positioned as anchor shareholders of Alzchem Group AG. M.M.Warburg & CO is accompanying the private placement as Sole Bookrunner.

Alzchem Group AG expressly welcomes the free float increase.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.