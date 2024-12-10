EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’647 -1.0%  SPI 15’535 -0.9%  Dow 44’425 0.1%  DAX 20’349 0.0%  Euro 0.9277 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’952 -0.7%  Gold 2’692 1.3%  Bitcoin 84’630 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8824 0.4%  Öl 72.7 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ABB1222171Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Gefahr auf vier Rädern? Tesla als "tödlichste Automarke" eingestuft
NFTs am Ende? Kraken kapituliert und schliesst Marktplatz
BP-Aktie gefragt: Bitte an ADS-Inhaber um Ablehnung des Mini-Tender-Angebots von TRC
AMD-Aktie gibt nach: Keine Kaufempfehlung von Bank of America für AMD
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

AlzChem Group Aktie [Valor: 48678352 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.12.2024 17:35:13

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

AlzChem Group
57.10 CHF 5.93%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

10.12.2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG: LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH inform about intended private placement of in total up to 250.000 Alzchem Group AG shares

Trostberg, December 10, 2024 – LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH have informed Alzchem Group AG (ISIN DE000A2YNT30, WKN A2YNT3, Prime Standard) today that they intend to sell a total of up to 250.000 shares of Alzchem Group AG in a private placement. According to their announcement, LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH are pursuing the goal of increasing the free float and thus the liquidity of the Alzchem share with this sale while remaining clearly positioned as anchor shareholders of Alzchem Group AG. M.M.Warburg & CO is accompanying the private placement as Sole Bookrunner.

Alzchem Group AG expressly welcomes the free float increase.

 

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective. 

Alzchem Group AG’s broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company’s response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.


10.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2048301

 
End of News EQS News Service

2048301  10.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048301&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11.11.24 AlzChem Group Add Baader Bank
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:37 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Sartorius AG
13:18 Barriere berührt und was jetzt?
10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:52 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
09:33 SMI - von Jahresendrally keine Spur
07:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
01:00 Do Equities Always Rally Post-Election?
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’137.45 19.77 BTGS6U
Short 12’382.28 13.88 S2S3XU
Short 12’861.82 8.84 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’646.67 10.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’176.85 19.44 SSRM9U
Long 10’941.76 13.97 SSQMQU
Long 10’472.72 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
TeamViewer-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: TeamViewer übernimmt Londoner Softwarespezialist 1E für Millionenbetrag
Kryptomarkt im Tiefflug, Crypto All Stars mit neuer Rekordmarke
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Kooperation mit Anduril schickt Palantir-Aktie nur zeitweise auf neues Rekordhoch
Anleger in Wartestellung: SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Super Micro-Aktie letztlich fester: Super Micro Computer erhält für Vorlage des Jahresberichts noch mehr Zeit
Delivery Hero-Aktie bricht ein: Tochter Talabat enttäuscht beim Börsendebüt in Dubai

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten