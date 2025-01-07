|
07.01.2025 10:29:32
EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report
|
EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and
Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052
Trostberg, January 7th, 2025
4th Interim Report
In the period from December 30th, 2024, up to and including January 3rd, 2025, a total of 5,077 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 30,655. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:
This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
07.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2062857
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2062857 07.01.2025 CET/CEST