AlzChem Group Aktie [Valor: 48678352 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30]
07.01.2025 10:29:32

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

AlzChem Group
57.10 CHF 5.93%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

07.01.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and

Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

 

 

Trostberg, January 7th, 2025

 

 

4th Interim Report

 

In the period from December 30th, 2024, up to and including January 3rd, 2025, a total of 5,077 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 30,655. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

 

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

 

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
2024-12-30 - - -
2024-12-31 - - -
2025-01-01 - - -
2025-01-02 2,740 59.1382 162,038.80
2025-01-03 2,337 59.9145 140,020.20
Σ 5,077 59.4956 302,059.00

 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -


07.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2062857

 
End of News EQS News Service

2062857  07.01.2025 CET/CEST

