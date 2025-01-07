EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report

EQS-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report



07.01.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and

Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

Trostberg, January 7th, 2025

4th Interim Report

In the period from December 30th, 2024, up to and including January 3rd, 2025, a total of 5,077 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 30,655. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 2024-12-30 - - - 2024-12-31 - - - 2025-01-01 - - - 2025-01-02 2,740 59.1382 162,038.80 2025-01-03 2,337 59.9145 140,020.20 Σ 5,077 59.4956 302,059.00

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -