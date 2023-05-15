|
EQS-News: Allterco JSCo in 3M/23 with growth acceleration medium-term guidance of more than EUR 200 million revenue and EBIT of over EUR 50 million by the end of 2026
EQS-News: Allterco JSCo
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Allterco JSCo in 3M/23 with growth acceleration medium-term guidance of more than EUR 200 million revenue and EBIT of over EUR 50 million by the end of 2026
Note: The equity ratio comparison is from 31 March 2023 to 31 December 2022. The figures for the three-month period 2023 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
With an equity ratio of 87.4% as of 31 March 2023, Allterco enjoys a solid balance sheet (31 December 2022: 89.0%). Here, the unappropriated profit was offset in particular, by loss carryforwards in connection with the acquisition of a Slowenian company, bonus payments to employees and the increase in current liabilities.
Cash flow from operating activities with a cash inflow of EUR 5.2 million (BGN 10.2 million) in 3M/23 compared to a cash inflow of EUR 0.2 million (BGN 0.4 million) in the previous years period reflects in particular reduced inventories while in the prior year period increased inventory levels and advance payments to suppliers to proactively address potential delays in the supply chains were noticeable. Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2023 increased accordingly to EUR 17.2 million (BGN 33.6 million) compared to EUR 14.4 million (BGN 28.2 million) as of 31 December 2022, providing a sufficient basis for financing further growth.
For the current fiscal year 2023, the Board of Directors expects revenue growth of 51.0% to EUR 72.0 million and EBIT to increase by at least 63.5% to more than EUR 17.0 million.
By 2026, revenue is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 43.2% to more than EUR 200.0 million in the medium term, while EBIT is expected to increase by as much as 48.1% per year to over EUR 50.0 million.
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 3M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation on 16 May 2023, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST). The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
The unaudited three-month report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at allterco.com.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.
