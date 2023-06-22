EQS-News: Allgeier SE: Allgeier provides clarification

EQS-News: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Statement

Allgeier SE: Allgeier provides clarification



22.06.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, June 22, 2023 - On the occasion of the reports on the insolvency of the automotive supplier Allgaier-Werke, we would like to point out and clarify that Allgeier SE and its subsidiaries are not connected with this company. It is merely a coincidental similarity of the company name.



Contact:



Allgeier SE

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Einsteinstrasse 172

81677 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier SE is one of Germanys leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking software and IT services projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ more than 3,400 salaried staff at a total of 52 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2022, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 480 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2022, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com