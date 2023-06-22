|
22.06.2023 18:30:57
EQS-News: Allgeier SE: Allgeier provides clarification
|
EQS-News: Allgeier SE
/ Key word(s): Statement
Munich, June 22, 2023 - On the occasion of the reports on the insolvency of the automotive supplier Allgaier-Werke, we would like to point out and clarify that Allgeier SE and its subsidiaries are not connected with this company. It is merely a coincidental similarity of the company name.
22.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1663747
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1663747 22.06.2023 CET/CEST
