Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'183 0.1%  SPI 14'713 0.1%  Dow 33'935 -0.1%  DAX 15'988 -0.2%  Euro 0.9823 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'304 -0.4%  Gold 1'917 -0.8%  Bitcoin 26'883 0.2%  Dollar 0.8969 0.4%  Öl 74.1 -3.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Strategin Seema Shah: Deshalb dürften die USA in eine Rezession abgleiten
Digital Assets im Portfolio-Kontext
Digitales Geld auf dem Vormarsch: Was geschieht mit Orell Füssli in einer Welt ohne Bargeld?
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Grossauftrag in Mailand erhalten
Bayer-Aktie tiefer: Untersuchung des Nierenmedikaments Finerenon bei Typ-1-Diabetes
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Sika41879292
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Allgeier Aktie [Valor: 38363747 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2023 18:30:57

EQS-News: Allgeier SE: Allgeier provides clarification

Allgeier
29.06 CHF -2.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Statement
Allgeier SE: Allgeier provides clarification

22.06.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 22, 2023 - On the occasion of the reports on the insolvency of the automotive supplier Allgaier-Werke, we would like to point out and clarify that Allgeier SE and its subsidiaries are not connected with this company. It is merely a coincidental similarity of the company name.


Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com


Allgeier SE is one of Germanys leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking software and IT services projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ more than 3,400 salaried staff at a total of 52 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2022, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 480 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2022, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com


22.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1663747

 
End of News EQS News Service

1663747  22.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Allgeier

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten