30.04.2024 17:05:29
EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2023
EQS-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
PRESS RELEASE
Pullach, 30 April 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, published its Annual Report 2023 today. Accordingly, the company has grown both its Group contract portfolio and its consolidated operating revenue*. In the Group contract portfolio, Allane achieved an increase of 8.5% to 125,800 contracts compared to the previous year. As a result, consolidated operating revenue* rose by 13.9% to EUR 342.7 million. Due to further adjustments in the context of revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15, there is a deviation from the value published in the preliminary figures for some service components. This adjustment has no impact on earnings. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 12.6 million (previous year: EUR 12.8 million). For the 2024 financial year, Allane expects an increase in the Group contract portfolio to between 130,000 and 150,000 contracts, consolidated operating revenue* of between EUR 350 and 400 million and EBT in the high single-digit million-euro range.
Business development 2023
The full forecast for the 2024 financial year can be found in Allane Mobility Group's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the company's website.
** In the 2023 financial year, there was also an adjustment in revenue recognition for sales revenue in accordance with IFRS 15. Allane no longer recognizes the corresponding sales revenue from the marketing of customer vehicles in the Fleet Management business unit in the role of the principal, i.e. on a gross basis, but in the role of the agent, i.e. on a net basis. As a result of the adjustment, the previous year’s figure changed by EUR 61.5 million from EUR 331.6 million to EUR 270.1 million.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
https://allane-mobility-group.com/en
