All for One Group Aktie 192106 / DE0005110001
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18.03.2026 09:06:44
EQS-News: All for One Group annual general meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.20 // Start of integration of newly acquired »apsolut Group«
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EQS-News: All for One Group SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
All for One Group annual general meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.20 // Start of integration of newly acquired »apsolut Group«
Filderstadt, 18 March 2026 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider based in Filderstadt, held its annual general meeting for the 2024/25 financial year yesterday. The shareholders present approved all items on the agenda as proposed by the management. In addition to the developments in the past financial year, the management board placed particular emphasis in its speeches on explaining the strategy, the challenges of the market environment and the recent acquisition of the international SAP procurement specialist apsolut and the investment in the Austrian cybersecurity specialist BrightFlare. 61.9% of the share capital was represented at the annual general meeting, which was held in person.
Dividend of EUR 1.20 per share approved
Implementation of the announced M&A strategy
In mid-January, the aquisition of the international SAP procurement specialist and SAP Gold Partner »apsolut Group« was announced, which was successfully completed on 5 March 2026. The Bielefeld-based »apsolut Group« primarily targets the upper midmarkt and corporations in the dynamically growing procurement segment, where it enjoys a strong competitive position. The acquisition expands the Group's presence to six additional countries: Czechia, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India. This accelerates the company's international expansion and further strengthens its position in strategically important markets.
At the beginning of February, All for One followed up with the acquisition of a 25% minority stake in Austrian cyber security provider BrightFlare FlexCo. The company specialises in services designed to protect industrial plants and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks through awareness and testing, information technology security and operational technology security. All for One is thus further expanding the highly sought-after area of cyber security. There is an option to acquire a majority stake in 2030.
»With these two steps, we are putting an important part of our strategy into action and making All for One Group stronger in lots of ways. We are extending and deepening our range of services along the SAP value chain. At the same time, we are opening up new markets and customers. With the international locations of the companies we have acquired, we are also expanding our global presence, which is good news for our customers too. It is a perfect strategic fit! apsolut and Brightflare will benefit from our experience and position as one of the leading SAP consultancies for upper midmarket companies«, Michael Zitz explained to shareholders.
AI as a key industry topic
Share buyback programme and increase in retained earnings
When announcing the share buyback offer, the company also adjusted its original profit proposal. An amount of EUR 20 million of the retained earnings exceeding the dividend distribution is to be transferred to retained earnings, thereby ensuring that the company will continue to have sufficient distributable and uncommitted assets available in the future to acquire shares in the company from its shareholders. This proposal was also approved by the Annual General Meeting.
Outlook taking into account the apsolut acquisition
The upcoming integration into the All for One Group's operating model is to be implemented globally as quickly as possible in order to realise growth and scaling potential. This integration process will incur one-off expenses at various levels, in particular for the harmonisation of processes and IT applications, the establishment of a consolidated sales and customer care model, the consolidation of products and services, and the consolidation of legal structures in selected countries.
In addition, with regard to the newly acquired subsidiary in Dubai, the company is monitoring the geopolitical situation in the GCC region (Gulf Cooperation Council), which has changed due to the war. The possible effects on business development are also being continuously assessed.
About All for One Group SE
In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Strasse 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293242
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293242 18.03.2026 CET/CEST